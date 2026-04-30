For a long time, the iconic 1994 prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, has been ranked as the No. 1 title of all time on the IMDb Top 250 Movies list. As of now, it is ahead of several acclaimed films like The Godfather, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and Schindler’s List. However, the Frank Darabont-directed film failed to translate its widespread critical acclaim into massive box-office numbers.

In its original release, the film, based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella, failed to reach its theatrical break-even point. Keep reading to learn its estimated break-even point, box-office deficit, and possible reasons for its initial underperformance.

Let’s take a look at how The Shawshank Redemption performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

The Shawshank Redemption – Box Office Summary

North America: $28.8 million

International: $0.6 million

Worldwide: $29.4 million

Break-Even & Box Office Deficit (Estimated)

Made on an estimated budget of $25 million, the Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman starrer managed to earn $29.4 million worldwide. Based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, the film needed to earn around an estimated $62.5 million to break even at the box office.

However, based on the above figures by Box Office Mojo, it resulted in a $33.1 million deficit to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point. That said, the iconic film went on to achieve cult status among cinephiles and became a massive success in video rentals.

Why Did It Underperform At the Box Office?

There were several possible reasons the film underperformed at the box office. One of them could have been the box office clash with Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The Shawshank Redemption was released in U.S. theaters on September 23, 1994. While Pulp Fiction hit theaters on October 14, Forrest Gump had been running in theaters since July 6. That might have dissuaded a segment of moviegoers from watching it on the big screen, as it was sandwiched between two big films.

Another potential reason was that the prison drama genre was not a hot favorite among the audience at that time, which adversely affected theatrical footfalls.

What’s The Plot Of The Shawshank Redemption?

The film follows the story of Andy (Tim Robbins), a banker who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her lover. It focuses on how Andy tries to adjust to the brutal prison life and befriends a fellow inmate, Ellis (Morgan Freeman).

The Shawshank Redemption – Trailer

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