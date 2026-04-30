When the first film, The Devil Wears Prada, hit theatres in 2006, it garnered positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. The comedy-drama, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, currently holds a 75% critics’ score and 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it earned an impressive $326.5 million worldwide against a $35 million budget, delivering a solid earnings-to-budget ratio of over 9x.

Now, take a look at how The Devil Wears Prada has performed at the global box office according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) – Box Office Summary

North America: $124.7 million

International: $201.8 million

Worldwide: $326.5 million

And now, its highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026. Industry observers and cinephiles must be hoping that the sequel replicates or even surpasses the original’s critical and commercial success. As of now, the second film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score is slightly higher at 79%. Let’s see how well the sequel is received by the audience.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of $100 million (excluding marketing costs), according to Variety. This indicates that it may need to earn an estimated $250 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Projected Earnings & Break-Even Chance

According to the latest industry estimate by Box Office Pro, The Devil Wears Prada sequel is tracking to earn between $95 and $105 million in its opening weekend in North America. Even if the film earns the lower range of its projected opening and brings in an equal amount from international markets, it could potentially be looking at a $190 million global debut (possibly even higher). For context, it is worth mentioning that the first film earned $201.8 million internationally, which was $77.1 million more than its domestic earnings ($124.7 million).

If the sequel lives up to these projections, it has a realistic chance to comfortably surpass its $250 million theatrical break-even point during its theatrical run. However, the final verdict will be clearer only after its release on May 1.

What Is The Plot Of Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to focus on Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Official Trailer

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