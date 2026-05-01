Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is enjoying a really good time at the box office. In North America, it has already become one of the top five highest-grossing music biopics ever. The Jaafar Jackson-starrer has beaten 8 Mile and Walk the Line to achieve this notable milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael’s box office collection after 6 days in North America

The Michael Jackson biopic remains at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. It has collected $7.3 million on its first Wednesday, ranking 7th among April releases. It is the 4th biggest first Wednesday for any biopic, below American Sniper’s $7.6 million, The Passion of Christ’s $9.3 million, and Oppenheimer’s $10.7 million. After 6 days, the film’s total has hit $123.3 million at the domestic box office.

Michael emerges as the all-time 4th highest-grossing music biopic at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Michael has surpassed 8 Mile and Walk the Line’s domestic hauls within a week. 8 Mile is a hip-hop biographical movie directed by Curtis Hanson, featuring Eminem, and it contains autobiographical elements from the rapper’s life. It collected $116.7 million in its domestic run.

On the other hand, the 2026 biopic has also surpassed Walk the Line at the domestic box office. The 2005 movie features Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash and follows his early life, his romance with June Carter, his rise in country music, and his drug addiction. The film collected $119.5 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Michael has surpassed them both as the all-time 4th-highest-grossing music biopic at the North American box office.

Bohemian Rhapsody — $216.6 million Straight Outta Compton — $161.2 million Elvis — $151.04 million Michael — $123.2 million Walk the Line — $119.5 million

Jaafar Jackson’s film is on track to hit the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Internationally, its collection stands at $154.5 million, and, in line with the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of the film has hit $277.7 million. This weekend, it will cross $300 million. Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was released on April 24.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $123.2 million

International – $154.5 million

Worldwide – $277.7 million

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