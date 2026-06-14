Michael Jackson’s biopic is witnessing a solid run at the Japan box office. It has recorded one of the biggest first Saturdays for Hollywood movies in the post-pandemic era. It will beat Bohemian Rhapsody’s debut weekend in Japan by a huge margin. Michael has also experienced a solid jump on day 2 in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The music biopic will also beat This Is It’s massive opening weekend at the box office in Japan. It is a blockbuster movie and the year’s biggest live-action release. Its power is still not weakening despite being available on digital platforms. On Thursday, it surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul to become the all-time highest-grossing music biopic at the worldwide box office.

Michael’s 2nd Saturday collection at the Japan box office

In Japan, Michael is performing really well and has collected $2.5 million on its first Saturday, according to the latest data. The collection jumped by 33.3% from its pure Friday sans the previews. In two days, the collection has reached $5 million at the box office in Japan. It is already significantly more than Bohemian Rhapsody’s $4.3 million opening weekend.

Michael scores the 10th biggest 1st Saturday post-COVID for Hollywood films in Japan

Michael Jackson’s biopic has earned a spot among the top 10 biggest first Saturdays for a Hollywood movie in Japan since COVID. It is at #10, right behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $2.6 million. At #1 is The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a $5.7 million first Saturday gross.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $5.7 million Zootopia 2 – $5.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $4.4 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $4.0 million Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – $3.7 million Top Gun: Maverick – $3.5 million Jurassic World Dominion – $2.8 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $2.8 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $2.6 million Michael – $2.5 million

More about Michael’s opening weekend at the Japanese box office

It is tracking to gross between $7.3 million and $7.8 million at the box office in Japan during its opening weekend. It will beat This Is It’s $5.7 million three-day debut weekend at the Japan box office. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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