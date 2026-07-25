Michael North America Box Office: The Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever Is Finally Taking Its Final Bow( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Michael, the King of Pop’s biopic starring Jaafar Jackson, has bid goodbye to the theaters on Thursday at the North American box office. The movie had a glorious run in cinemas, initially staying at the top for weeks and then again for some more time. It completed 90 days at the cinemas in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

It recently surpassed the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the highest-grossing film of the year. Throughout its theatrical run, it dominated the cinemas. The movie achieved multiple records at the worldwide box office, from becoming the top-grossing biopic of all time to becoming 2026’s biggest hit. It has achieved a lot in its glorious run.

Michael concludes its box office run in North America

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Michael has finished its theatrical run at the North American box office. The film collected just $20k across its 165 theaters in North America on its 13th Thursday. It had been in the theaters in North America for 91 days, and with that, the film hit $372.3 million domestic total. It is bidding goodbye to the cinemas after several weeks.

The movie surpassed The Passion of the Christ, Oppenheimer, and other blockbusters to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the North American box office. It went against odds as critics criticized the film, but the audience loved it. The King of Pop’s biopic sets a new benchmark for the upcoming biopics.

More about the movie

According to the latest reports, Michael has hit the $640.2 million at the international box office. Adding the domestic and the overseas box office totals, the worldwide collection of the movie is $1.012 billion. It is the highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $372.3 million

International – $640.2 million

Worldwide – $1.012 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Michael Worldwide Box Office: Officially Beats The Super Mario Galaxy Movie As 2026’s Top Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News