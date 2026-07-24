The Odyssey North America Box Office: Edges Closer To Hitting $200M( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey is setting new records for Christopher Nolan at the North American box office. It has recorded the second-biggest Wednesday ever for the esteemed filmmaker. The movie is set to reach a second major milestone at the domestic box office in its first week alone, ensuring a solid run in cinemas. It is making as much money as it can to stay way ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the competition.

The movie remained in the news for various reasons, one of which was its use of practical shots. It is blowing people’s minds how Nolan shot some of the scenes without CGI. The period drama is leaving everyone mesmerized with its cinematography, and some even think Nolan will break Oppenheimer’s Oscar win records. It is indeed one of the most celebrated films of the year.

The Odyssey dominates the North American box office

The Matt Damon starrer The Odyssey is dominating the North American box office, staying isolated at the #1 spot. It has collected a massive $18.07 million at the domestic box office in its first Wednesday. It is the biggest Wednesday ever for Christopher Nolan outside the Batman movies. The film has also crushed Toy Story 5‘s $14 million as the biggest Wednesday non-opening day of 2026. It has hit the $181.8 million cume at the domestic box office.

1st Wednesday comparison with other Hollywood movies

The Odyssey has registered the 2nd-biggest Wednesday ever for R-rated movies, only behind Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $19.3 million. Among July releases, it is the 6th-highest-grossing Wednesday non-opening-day release ever, beating The Lion King’s $17 million. It missed The Dark Knight’s $18.4 million by a hair. The film is leaving Oppenheimer behind comfortably in the dailies so far.

Inches away from the $200 million milestone domestically

According to the latest numbers by Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey is inches away from crossing the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. It would be the 2nd fastest R-rated film ever to achieve this feat. The film is crossing this milestone in just seven days. This will be another interesting achievement for the film and its makers.

More about the movie

The Odyssey has already crossed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is expected to move closer to the $700 million milestone worldwide in its second weekend. If the film holds strong, it could even cross $1 billion worldwide. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $181.7 million

International – $140.3 million

Worldwide – $322.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Evil Dead With Less Than $50M Left To Earn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News