The Odyssey India Box Office Day 6: Surpasses Project Hail Mary To Become Hollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grosser Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram/Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. After a strong weekend, the film has been maintaining its pace even on weekdays. After scoring well on Monday and Tuesday, it saw a routine drop on Wednesday and ended up at a good 6.5 crore+. In the meantime, by the end of day 6, the magnum opus crossed the 75 crore mark and surpassed Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The epic action fantasy film scored 6.89 crore on the first Wednesday, day 6, which is a drop of 17.28% from day 5’s 8.33 crore. The drop might look a bit bigger than expected, which is understandable as collections saw a boost on day 5 due to the discounted ticket rates. The overall collection stands at 79.79 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 94.15 crore gross. Given the momentum, it is all set to enter the 100 crore club during the second weekend, thus becoming the first Hollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.07 crore

Day 2 – 20.9 crore

Day 3 – 19.84 crore

Day 4 – 7.76 crore

Day 5 – 8.33 crore

Day 6 – 6.89 crore

Total – 79.79 crore

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026

With 79.79 crore in the kitty, The Odyssey has surpassed Project Hail Mary (75.21 crore) to become Hollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. The first spot is held by Obsession (84.65 crore), which is likely to be surpassed today, on day 7.

Take a look at the top Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Obsession – 84.65 crore The Odyssey – 79.79 crore (6 days) Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore Michael – 70.76 crore The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 30.21 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 25.32 crore

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