Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Pre-Sales: Set To Beat Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s Pre-Sales Collection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is earning strong pre-sales numbers in China. It is already set to beat the pre-sales collection of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at the box office in China. Its pre-sales collection is one of the biggest for any comic book movie over the past few years, and out of the Avatar, Fast and Furious, and Zootopia franchises. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie is hands down the biggest movie of the year to date in the comic book community, especially. The film led by Tom Holland is earning strong pre-sales numbers at the worldwide box office. China is one of the biggest foreign markets, and if the film performs spectacularly in the region, it will be an outstanding contribution to its overall worldwide gross.

How much has the film collected so far from pre-sales in China over the past 5 days?

According to industry analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a very strong start in China. The pre-sales collections are much higher than almost every recent Hollywood superhero movie. After five days of advance ticket sales, it has already raked in $3.5 million for tickets sold between July 28 and August 2. The report reveals that its five-day pre-sales cume is higher than those of Aquaman 2 ($518k), The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($200k), Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.5 million), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($2.3 million), and more.

Pre-sales collection breakdown after five days

Tuesday previews – $723k

Wednesday opening day – $2 million

Thursday, day 2 – $255k

Friday, day 3 – $170k

Saturday, day 4 – $328k

Sunday, day 5 – $64k

Total – $3.5 million

Brand New Day Lands China’s Biggest CBM Pre-Sales In Over 7 Years

According to the box office analyst’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is poised to beat Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as the biggest comic book movie debut since Avengers: Endgame. It is the biggest pre-sales collection for any comic book movie over the last seven years.

More about the pre-sales in China

Only 60k screenings are available to book now, and this number will increase over time. It is far behind Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s $9.9 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $13.5 million, and Zootopia 2’s $16.5 million 5-day pre-sale collections. It is expected to open with $40 million+ at the box office in China, despite Spider-Man: No Way Home not officially releasing there.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, will be released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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