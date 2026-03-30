Zendaya is on her way to dominating the Hollywood film industry in 2026. The actress, known for her versatility and great talent, is all set to come forth with four mind-blowing films and a series. Interestingly, some of her highly anticipated outings are with great directors known for shattering box-office records with their projects.

If this already has you excited, get ready to dive into a lineup packed with big-screen spectacles and must-watch stories. Here’s a closer look at Zendaya’s upcoming films and her much-awaited return to the small screen.

Upcoming Zendaya Projects

The Drama

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Kristoffer Borgli Release Date: April 3, 2026

This film, starring Robert Pattinson, revolves around a couple struggling in the first week of their wedding. The Drama depicts many ups and downs, while also offering a loving tale of the two lead characters, Emma Hardwood and Charlie Thompson. The film also stars Alana Haim, Zoe Winters, Hailey Gates, and others. The film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

Euphoria S3 (series)

Creator: Sam Levinson

Sam Levinson Release Date: April 12, 2026

Euphoria will release its third season this year. It should be noted that this new entry in the ever-loved series is coming after nearly four years. Throughout its eight episodes, the show’s characters will be seen struggling in their own ways. While someone will be in massive debt, others will have a new life to look forward to. Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo.

The Odyssey

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release Date: July 17, 2026

The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Directed by the mind-blowing filmmaker, Christopher Nolan, the film follows a tale picked from Homer’s Odyssey and will be a Greek epic. Odysseus is on his 10-year, perilous journey home after the events of the Trojan War. The Odyssey will feature a large cast. Besides Zendaya, the film will also feature Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and others.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Release Date: July 31, 2026

This is the first time a Spider-Man film will get a fourth installment. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, everyone has forgotten who Peter Parker is. His friend and his love of life are all strangers. Moreover, his close ones have passed away. What will happen in the life of MCU’s Peter Parker, only time will tell. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will star Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role.

Dune: Part Three

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release Date: December 18, 2026

This is another mind-blowing outing that will hit the big screen this year. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three will be the conclusion of his trilogy. The epic outing will again bring us face to face with the war for the Spice, Paul Atreides’ struggle, and a big secret. Dune: Part Three will again reunite Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, alongside the highly praised young talents Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Fegusson, Jason Momoa, and others.

Which of these films are you most excited for?

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