If Scream 7 left you checking over your shoulder and craving more chills, you’re definitely not alone. The latest installment has reignited love for slasher horror, blending suspense, gore, and psychological twists that stay with you long after the credits roll. But the scares don’t have to stop there. From unsettling slow-burn terror to brutal, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, here are five slasher-style horror films that deliver the same adrenaline rush.

1. Pearl (2022)

Director: Ti West

Ti West IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Streaming on: Prime Video (US), JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Pearl (Mia Goth) is a girl who lives on a farm and hopes she can become a big star.

She is stuck with her strict family and feels lonely. Pearl gradually turns violent and dangerous as her dreams are broken.

2. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Director: Drew Goddard

Drew Goddard IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: Dana (Kristen Connolly) and her friends go on a vacation trip to a distant cabin. It is not long before they find out that someone is secretly controlling everything happening around them. What is then to come about is a terrifying and brutal horror experience.

3. It Follows (2014)

Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Streaming on: Prime Video (US)

Plot: Jay Height (Maika Monroe) gets chased by some mysterious being after being cursed. The entity can resemble anybody and gradually trails her at every turn. Jay has to find a way to escape before it gets her.

4. Happy Death Day (2017)

Director: Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming on: Prime Video (US), JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) has been living the same day of her murder over and over. Each time she tries to locate the masked murderer and to stop her death. She needs to find out the mystery and alter her destiny in order to survive.

5. X (2022)

Director: Ti West

Ti West IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) and her crew visit a farmhouse to film a movie. An elderly couple, Howard and Pearl, start behaving strangely towards them. Soon, the crew becomes victims in a brutal killing spree.

If Scream 7 made you want more horror movies, these films are great picks, as they offer simple but intense dramas filled with suspense and scary moments. All the movies in this list offer a new flavor of horror, psychological breakdown, or bloody moments as a slasher movie, which keeps you entertained on the edge of your seat. They deliver the thrill any horror fan craves, featuring compelling characters and eye-opening scenes. They are ideal selections to add to your next binge in case you like suspense, mystery, and bloody moments.

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