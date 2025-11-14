After a brief theatrical run, Guillermo del Toro returned to Netflix with his new horror movie, Frankenstein, which many viewers are terming the best original film they have seen to date. The Mexican filmmaker, alongside Robert Eggers and Mike Flanagan, is considered one of the most successful horror movie directors of the modern era. Guillermo del Toro continues his long tradition of blending horror with craft, the supernatural, and beauty in the most peculiar ways possible.

Pan’s Labyrinth And Del Toro’s Long Record Of Dark Stories

Guillermo del Toro’s most famous film remains Pan’s Labyrinth, set in Franco’s Spain. It follows the girl Ofelia as she moves to a military outpost with her mother and a stepfather who serves as a fascist officer. The film follows Ofelia’s path as she meets the faun Pan, who tells her she is the reincarnation of the princess of the underworld. The story unfolds alongside the struggle of democratic groups against fascist forces, forcing the viewer to consider who the true monster is: the beings Ofelia meets or the people who control her real world.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘PAN’S LABYRINTH’ will be re-released in 2026 in premium theatrical formats to celebrate its 20th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TP4apLZAbG — A Shot (@ashotmagazine) November 5, 2025

Del Toro’s Latest Horror Movie: A New Take On Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Del Toro’s latest project turns back to one of the strongest roots of gothic horror. He reimagines Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, written when Shelley was 18, during a bet with Lord Byron and Percy Shelley over who could produce the best horror story. The novel follows the intelligent and gentle Creature, brought to life by Victor Frankenstein. Rejected and abused for his appearance, the Creature is pushed toward vengeance and murder.

Jacob Elordi and Guillermo del Toro on the set of FRANKENSTEIN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F9gfjSye6w — Netflix (@netflix) November 13, 2025

Frankenstein has been adapted for the screen many times, often diverging from the original idea of the creature as an innocent driven into violence by cruelty. However, Guillermo del Toro’s version brings the story back to its roots.

Viewers Call The Film A Masterpiece and Praise Its Craft

The new adaptation stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth, and reactions on social media praise it for staying closer to Shelley’s vision.

Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth star in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. Watch now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xH9yricAlN — Frankenstein Film (@FrankensteinGDT) November 8, 2025

One viewer wrote, “Frankenstein is truly an experience that everyone needs to indulge in; it is beautifully heartbreaking, mesmerizing, and haunting in every way, and Guillermo del Toro put his heart and soul into this film. If you haven’t seen it yet, stream it on Netflix; it is out now.”

Frankenstein is truly an experience that everyone needs to indulge in; it is beautifully heartbreaking, mesmerizing, and haunting in every way and Guillermo del Toro put his heart and soul into this film. if you haven’t seen it yet, stream it on Netflix; it is out now 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hZ1hc0dMOB — 𝖆𝖚𝖉 ⊹ ݁˖ִ ࣪ ⋆ (@horrorandsin) November 7, 2025

Another added, “#Frankenstein is Guillermo del Toro’s Magnum Opus. This is the best movie Netflix has made. Jacob Elordi delivers an Oscar-worthy performance! Highly recommend it (9/10)”

#Frankenstein is Guillermo del Toro’s Magnum Opus. This is the best movie Netflix has made. Jacob Elordi delivers an Oscar worthy performance! Highly recommend it (9/10) pic.twitter.com/sCzobWnA04 — Daniel Dami Biu (@damiebi10) November 9, 2025

A third said, “Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is the best adaptation of Frankenstein ever since the Hallmark miniseries. Period. Every other Frankenstein adaptation simply doesn’t exist. Only these two.”

Guillermo Der Toro’s Frankenstein is the best adaptation of Frankenstein ever since the Hallmark miniseries. Period. Every other Frankenstein adaptation simply don’t exist. Only these two. pic.twitter.com/74tC9FBG0e — shann 🌿 waiting for tbobf s2 (@fettstea) November 7, 2025

In contrast, someone else said, “Frankenstein 2025 may be the best movie I have watched in the past decade. That’s not an exaggeration either, most people will assume that, I’m serious. Most movies nowadays leave a lot to be desired, but Frankenstein offers an adaptation that does its own thing while making all the right decisions. The weak points are few, the rest amazing. The best film of the year, no question at all in my mind. 5/5 Stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”

Frankenstein 2025 may be the best movie I have watched in the past decade. That’s not an exaggeration either, most people will assume that, I’m serious.most movies nowadays leave a lot to be desired but Frankenstein gives us an adaptation that does its own original thing whilst… https://t.co/GCEGXCOsRr pic.twitter.com/rPUMoWYx0v — Hollywood SuperBotch 🤘😎 (@super_botch) November 12, 2025

Frankenstein boasts an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 85% rating on the Tomatometer and a near-perfect 95% on the Popcornmeter.

The movie is currently available to stream on Netflix.

