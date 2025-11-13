Frankenstein has become Guillermo del Toro’s biggest hit on Rotten Tomatoes, breaking a new record in the filmmaker’s long and acclaimed career. The Mexican filmmaker who previously directed movies such as Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Pacific Rim, and Cronos, blends supernatural and beauty in the most unforgettable ways possible. This time, the horror mastermind brought a modern Gothic take on the classic story by Mary Shelley to Netflix.

Audience Scores Hit New High For Guillermo del Toro

Frankenstein has already impressed critics before with an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 311 reviews), but now the audience reception has been even more remarkable. The Netflix horror has reached a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on more than 1,000 verified ratings), marking the highest in del Toro’s entire filmography.

“Where anatomy, color and the spine align, the theology of nature emerges.” – Kate Hawley, FRANKENSTEIN costume designer pic.twitter.com/2PMyy7vP0b — Frankenstein Film (@FrankensteinGDT) November 12, 2025

Del Toro’s Other Films And Shows Compared

Previously, Pan’s Labyrinth held the record at 91%, followed by the Oscar-winning Pinocchio with 90%.

Del Toro’s other crowd favorites include The Devil’s Backbone at 89%, Pacific Rim at 77%, and The Shape of Water at 73%, while Mimic, sitting at 37%, remains his lowest-rated film among audiences.

When television projects are added to the mix, Frankenstein’s success falls just short of del Toro’s best overall audience score. Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia still leads with a 96% score, followed by Wizards: Tales of Arcadia at 92%. His other TV creations include 3Below: Tales of Arcadia (83%), The Strain (79%), and Cabinet of Curiosities (72%), all of which have maintained loyal fan bases.

Frankenstein Box Office And Netflix Performance

Since its release on Netflix on November 7, the film has quickly risen to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US and worldwide (according to Flixpatrol) as of November 12. It outperformed titles like KPop Demon Hunters, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, Wanted Man, The Hangover, The Hangover Part II, Fatman, The Hangover Part III, Bride Wars, and Turbo. Before its streaming debut, Frankenstein had a limited theatrical release in October, earning around $422,000 at the box office.

Frankenstein Star-Studded Cast

Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi portrays The Creature in del Toro’s retelling. The cast also features Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Charles Dance, Kyle Gatehouse, Lauren Collins, Sofia Galasso, Ralph Ineson, and Burn Gorman.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Trailer Out: Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway Return As Miranda Priestly & Andy Sachs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News