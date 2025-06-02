Netflix is bringing Frankenstein back from the dead, and Guillermo del Toro’s long-gestating dream project is finally hitting screens in November 2025. And from the looks of the first teaser dropped during Netflix Tudum 2025, this isn’t your typical monster movie. It’s twisted. It’s tragic. And it’s absolutely del Toro.

Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but ego-driven scientist. Jacob Elordi plays the creature. And the mood? Classic gothic horror with a romantic, decaying edge. Del Toro calls the film “the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life.” At Tudum (per Deadline), he added, “Monsters have become my personal belief system.” And Shelley’s novel? It’s the holy text.

Frankenstein: Release Window

Netflix has confirmed a November 2025 release for Frankenstein. An exact date hasn’t been announced, but insiders expect a major festival premiere, likely in Venice, before it lands on the streamer. The production wrapped back in September 2024, following a lengthy shoot that kicked off in February. It’s been a passion project carved from patience, obsession, and meticulous care.

Frankenstein: Cast

This cast list reads like a dream (or maybe a nightmare in del Toro’s universe).

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein

Jacob Elordi as the Monster

Mia Goth as Elizabeth

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorious

Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson round out the star-studded ensemble.

Notably, Elordi stepped into the role of the creature after Andrew Garfield exited due to scheduling conflicts — so yeah, big shoes (and stitches) to fill.

Frankenstein: Expected Plot

This isn’t a beat-for-beat remake. Del Toro is flipping the script. Set decades after Frankenstein’s supposed death, the film reportedly follows Dr. Pretorious as he hunts for the creature, believed to have survived a fire forty years earlier. It’s all set in 19th-century Eastern Europe, with a heavy dose of mystery and ruin.

As del Toro teased during a conversation with Vanity Fair: “Gothic romance was born partially out of the fascination with ruins. Sometimes they’re more beautiful than the building complete because it’s the clash of creation and destruction.”

Frankenstein: Teaser

While there is no full trailer yet, the first teaser footage previewed at Tudum hints at something chilling, grand, and heartbreakingly human. Check it out below!

