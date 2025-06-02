Around fifteen years ago, the most expensive live-action movie based on a video game premiered in theatres. As per an earlier report by Game Rant, the film was made on a staggering budget of $185 million. Released in 2010, the action fantasy adventure featured Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. Can you guess the movie’s name now? That film was Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Read on to find out more about the film and whether it’s worth your time today.

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time – Plot & Cast

Directed by Mike Newell, the film’s plot follows the adventures of Dastan (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), a street-smart orphan and the adopted son of the King of Persia. When he is wrongly accused of killing his father, he is forced to go on the run with Princess Tamina (played by Gemma Arterton) to clear his name and find the real culprit. He also learns about a magical dagger that has the power to rewind time, and must race against time to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. The film also features Ben Kingsley, Alfred Molina, and Toby Kebbell in important roles.

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Although the film received an underwhelming critics’ score of 37% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it has a higher audience score of 58%, and its IMDb user rating is 6.5/10. The RT critics’ consensus read, “It doesn’t offer much in the way of substance, but Prince of Persia is a suitably entertaining swashbuckler — and a substantial improvement over most video game adaptations.”

Is Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Worth Watching Now?

If you’re a fan of action-adventure films and enjoy immersive period settings backed by sincere performances, this movie is worth a watch. Don’t get dissuaded by its below-average Rotten Tomatoes score. Many films in the past have received lower critics’ scores, yet they entertained the audience. For instance, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 57%, yet it found plenty of appreciation among movie buffs. Prince of Persia may not be perfect, but it delivers enough entertainment and spectacle to make for an enjoyable watch even today.

Where To Watch Prince Of Persia: The Sands of Time?

The live-action video game movie is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform in India.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Trailer

