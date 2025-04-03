“I’ve always had this sort of dream since I was younger to be in a Michael Bay [movie].” And Jake Gyllenhaal finally made it happen with Ambulance. If you ever wondered what it’s like to star in a Bay explosion-fest, Gyllenhaal had been wondering the same thing, since he was a kid.

Ambulance was classic Bay chaos. Two brothers (Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) planned a bank heist. It went south. They hijacked an ambulance. Cue the sirens, bullet storms, and high-speed mayhem through L.A., with an injured cop and an EMT (Eiza González) trapped inside. The movie did what Bay movies do – big action, big explosions, and enough plot holes to drive, well, an ambulance through. Critics weren’t exactly in love, but it pulled a decent 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For Gyllenhaal, this wasn’t just another role; it was a full-circle moment. “I’ve always had this sort of dream since I was younger to be in a Michael Bay [movie], and it’s just fun to sort of play that out,” Gyllenhaal told People. “To be in a city where I grew up, where you’re a kid thinking about cars and car chases and stuff like that, and to be fulfilling that. Being an action star in a movie, it just allows for so much room for fun and joking and absurdity.”

And it wasn’t all green screens and CGI trickery. Bay, the king of practical effects, threw his cast into real-deal stunts. Gyllenhaal, who usually thrived in dark dramas like Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler, got to cut loose and embrace the chaos.

But let’s not forget, this wasn’t his first rodeo. Back in 2010, he went full action hero in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The movie flopped, but hey, it was cardio. Then came Source Code (a win) and in 2019, he joined the MCU as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. That role had more holograms than hand-to-hand combat, but Gyllenhaal still stole scenes.

So yeah, Ambulance wasn’t just another gig; it was Gyllenhaal’s Hollywood joyride. From childhood dreams of reckless car chases to actually starring in one, he finally got his Bayhem. And for those who live for over-the-top action? It delivered the goods.

