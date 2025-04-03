Rom-coms are making a return, much to the joy of fans. From the success of Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, to Picture This, featuring Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, there has been a resurgence in the hit genre, and streaming platforms are holding on to it.

Another romantic comedy titled Office Romance is on the horizon, and it stars none other than Jennifer Lopez. Brett Goldstein stars alongside her and has expressed his joy and gratitude for getting this opportunity. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film and the full cast list!

Office Romance: What Do We Know About Upcoming Netflix Rom-Com?

Office Romance is directed by Ol Parker and Betty Gilpin and written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly. Speaking to Tudum, Brett said, “Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked. Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?” he said, expressing his happiness for the film.

Jennifer, Brett, and Joe are also producing the film with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett. Meanwhile, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Pamela Thur, and Courtney Baxter are the executive producers of Office Romance. The pop star even shared some photos from the table reads.

Office Romance: Full Cast List Of Netflix Rom-Com

Office Romance stars Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower. Apart from them, there’s Betty Gilpin as Sydney, Edward James Olmos as Captain Jack Cruz, Tony Hale as George Zein, Bradley Whitford as Peter Vance, Amy Sedaris as Julie Schatz, Tony Plana as Francisco Alberto as well as Roger Bart, who portrays William Butten.

The list continues with Jackie Sandler as Caroline, Donald Elise Watkins as Henry, Jodie Whittaker as Lizzy, Natalie Ortega as Heather, Mary Wiseman as Clair, and Brian Gallivan as Frederick. Ali Stroker as Maggie, Michelle Hurd as Rachel Goldberg, Scott Seiss as Dave, and Lisa Gilroy as Tanya.

Rick Hoffman will play the role of Carl Gunderson, Will Sasso will be seen as Larry, and Mo Welch will portray Debbie. Office Romance also reunites Jennifer Lopez with Edward James Olmos, who played her father in the 1997 film Selena. He has been roped in to play her father’s role yet again.

