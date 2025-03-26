Jennifer Lopez has played her fair share of romantic leads. From The Wedding Planner to Maid in Manhattan, she’s walked down myriad fictional aisles. But when it comes to watching a love story herself, Lopez has a favorite — and it’s not one she stars in.

While prepping for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira and riding high on Hustlers buzz, Lopez sat down with Vanity Fair. When asked what rom-com she puts on to relax, she didn’t hesitate. Her answer? A film that has stood the test of time — and dialogue that’s still quoted today.

First up, Lopez gave a nod to Jerry Maguire, the 1996 film that gave pop culture unforgettable one-liners. Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger’s on-screen chemistry is legendary. Lines like “You complete me” and “You had me at hello” still echo in film history. Cuba Gooding Jr.’s “Show me the money” even won him an Academy Award.

For Lopez, Jerry Maguire is a film she reaches for when she needs to unwind. But while it’s high on her list, another film holds the top spot. It is When Harry Met Sally. The 1989 classic starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal remains her go-to.

“And probably my number one rom-com is When Harry Met Sally. Classic. The perfect movie, period: story, friendship, love, life. I love it so much. I’ve watched it 15,000 times.”

Written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, When Harry Met Sally explores if men and women can be just pals. But beyond the humor, it examines relationships with realism and charm. The film’s sharp dialogue, natural chemistry, and relatable situations make it timeless. Its exploration of love and friendship continues to resonate even decades later.

Even while admiring classics, Lopez continues to add to the genre. JLo also starred in Marry Me, a rom-com about a pop star’s unexpected wedding to a stranger, played by Owen Wilson. But when Lopez needs a reminder of what makes a perfect love story? She hits play on When Harry Met Sally — again.

