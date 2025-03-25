Jennifer Lopez, a multi-hyphenated personality in Hollywood, attended Othello’s opening night in New York City in a stunning outfit, leaving us breathless. She gave a quick peek of her glamorous outfit check before appearing at the Broadway with her child Emme, who also looked quite dashing in a pantsuit. For those who don’t know, Othello stars Denzel Washington, and Jake Gyllenhaal along with Emme.

Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from getting ready for the event with the caption, “Othello premiere with the best date ever.” Her hairstylist can also be seen in one of the snaps, making sure the songstress’s look doesn’t budge. As she looked like a gorgeous diva, we could not stop ourselves from decoding her lookbook. So, without any delay, let’s dive in.

Jennifer Lopez slayed in a midnight blue co-ord set featuring a full-sleeve, high-neck busty top and a body-hugging skirt with mermaid tail detailing at the end. The singer-turned-actress bared her toned abs through her two-piece outfit from Zuhair Murad’s fall-winter 2024 couture collection. However, it was the shiny embellishments that caught our eyes. The whole ensemble was embedded with sequins, stones, and beads that glittered through, looking like real diamonds.

Lopez accessorized the look with a pair of silver statement hoops adorned with diamonds, a few chunky rings, and a clutch. But, she complemented the outfit with a black furry coat. For makeup, she went for a complete glam look, including a matte base, contoured and bronzed up cheekbones, forehead and nose, highlighted areas, blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes, long false lashes, and brown lip shade with shiny gloss. The Unstoppable actress pulled up her hair in a sleek bun hairdo.

On the other hand, Emme looked dapper in a black and white pinstriped pantsuit, which the teen completed with a gray button-down shirt underneath and a printed tie. To accessorize the look, Lopez’s kid chose a pair of sunglasses and gold studs.

On the opening night of Othello’s Broadway, many other stars were also seen walking the red carpet. Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and many more Hollywood A-listers stepped into N.Y.C.’s Barrymore Theatre.

For those who don’t know, Jennifer Lopez has two kids, Emme and his twin brother Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. They both were born in 2008, and very recently they celebrated their 17th birthday. After parting ways with Marc, Lopez got married to Ben Affleck. However, now, her current marriage has also hit a rough patch.

Well, leaving all that aside, let us know your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s recent looks. Ageing who?

