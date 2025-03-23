Over its ten-season run, the beloved ‘90s sitcom featured a parade of A-list guest stars, one of the most memorable being Reese Witherspoon.

The 49-year-old, long before she ruled the box office with Legally Blonde, stepped into the world of Central Perk, playing Jill Green – Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) younger, slightly spoiled sister. Her two-episode arc in Season 6, spanning The One With Rachel’s Sister and The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry, was an instant hit with fans, so much so that the show’s producers wanted her back for more. But to everyone’s surprise, Reese Witherspoon declined the offer.

Jennifer Aniston’s Shocked Reaction

It is only years later while promoting The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston, the truth behind her decision finally surfaced.

Reese praised Jennifer’s effortless skill in front of a live studio audience, only to be met with a playful but shocked reaction. “You are [good] too. You forget it because you blacked out of fear. She was so good and you were flawless,” Jennifer said.

But Reese wasn’t convinced as she admitted that she’d “never done it again,” before divulging, “Did you know they asked me back and I said, ‘No, I can’t do it.’ I was too scared.” Her revelation left Jennifer incredulous.

“How dare… you say this,” Jennifer said, noting that Saturday Night Live is “terrifying,” which she hosted twice. But Reese stood by her decision.

Reese Witherspoon: A Youngster At The Time Balancing Career and Motherhoood

At the time of her Friends cameo, Reese was fresh off American Psycho and adjusting to life as a new mom. She was young, in her early 20s and nursing her daughter Ava on set, something that caught Jennifer completely off guard.

Resse said, “I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing [her daughter] Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’ I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!”

Even amidst the chaos of motherhood and a demanding career, she remembered Jennifer’s kindness, and her ability to handle last-minute script changes with ease.

“[Jennifer] was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, don’t worry about it!’” she explained, reminiscing about her time on the iconic sitcom during an interview with Harper Bazaar US. “I marvelled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

