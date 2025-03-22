Pete Davidson has officially taken his romance with Elsie Hewitt into the spotlight after the comedian and the actress made things Instagram-official on Thursday night when Hewitt playfully shared a video of him on her Story.

The clip, with a subtle nod to nostalgia, opened with the unmistakable “Rugrats” theme before shifting focus to Davidson, who appeared relaxed in a loosely tied white bathrobe. A wide smile spread across his face just before both he and Hewitt burst into laughter, capturing a lighthearted and intimate moment between the two.

A Private Moment Steps Into The Public Eye

While the exact timeline of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship remains a mystery, whispers about the funnyman’s new love interest began circulating last week.

Sources hinted that he was seeing someone “very different” from his past partners. “She respects Pete and his desire for privacy,” a source told Page Six. “Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman.”

Their romance stepped further into the public eye on Wednesday when the couple was spotted in Palm Beach, Florida, sharing affectionate moments. It didn’t take long before Hewitt’s identity was confirmed, putting an end to the speculation surrounding Davidson’s latest relationship.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson’s Dating History

Hewitt, who is no stranger to high-profile relationships, has previously been linked to Benny Blanco and Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, Davidson’s love life has been a topic of endless fascination, having been romantically involved with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

Pete Davidson’s Complicated Relationship With Fame

Despite the attention his personal life attracts, the “King of Staten Island” star has expressed a desire to be recognized for his work rather than as a “f–king loser” who “just dates.”

“I just want to be known for doing good work,” he explained in the December 2024 interview with W Magazine. “I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen.”

The fascination with his relationships has long baffled him. “In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people,” he said on Jon Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast in 2023. “That became all anyone would talk about.”

At the time, Davidson noted, “I’m not on Instagram. I’m not on social media. I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?”

