Jay-Z and Beyonce are reportedly gearing up for a legal showdown with Kanye West after the rapper went on a now-infamous social media tirade, hurling bizarre and offensive claims about their children.

It has already been reported that several individuals close to the Yeezy founder, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, believe that he didn’t just cross the line this time but bulldozed right over it.

Kanye West’s Vile Claims About Beyonce’s Twins

The 47-year-old rapper took to X to spew allegations that the Texas Hold ‘Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive their 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, and in a move that had jaws dropping across the internet, he suggested the process resulted in unproven learning disabilities.

West said, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they’re r——-. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r——- children is a choice.” The rapper then patted himself on the back for deleting the post like that somehow erased the damage, but spoiler alert! It didn’t.

Beyonce & Jay-Z Are Furious

Jay-Z, 55, and Beyonce, 43, are livid and are now weighing their options. A source close to the couple told Radar Online that they “will absolutely not stand for it” after the West “spoke about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.”

While the power couple refuses to engage in a public spat with West, insiders claim, “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter.”

Tina Knowles Delivers A Classy Clapback

However, Beyonce and Jay-Z aren’t the only ones disgusted. The Single Ladies singers’ mom, Tina Knowles, 71, also had her say in this heated situation. She didn’t name names but made her feelings known with a frosty Instagram post. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

She originally penned a more pointed caption, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

