Jay-Z and Beyonce are reportedly gearing up for a legal showdown with Kanye West after the rapper went on a now-infamous social media tirade, hurling bizarre and offensive claims about their children.

It has already been reported that several individuals close to the Yeezy founder, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, believe that he didn’t just cross the line this time but bulldozed right over it.

Page Six reports that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are ‘discussing’ taking legal action against Kanye West following his comments about their children on social media. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this… pic.twitter.com/MXoIjV5PVZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2025

Kanye West’s Vile Claims About Beyonce’s Twins

The 47-year-old rapper took to X to spew allegations that the Texas Hold ‘Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive their 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, and in a move that had jaws dropping across the internet, he suggested the process resulted in unproven learning disabilities.

West said, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they’re r——-. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r——- children is a choice.” The rapper then patted himself on the back for deleting the post like that somehow erased the damage, but spoiler alert! It didn’t.

All it took for me to unsubscribe to Kanye West was “slavery was a choice” and the anti-black rhetoric . I don’t trust any of you niggas who are just now deciding enough is enough because he called Jay Z & Beyonce kids r*tarded pic.twitter.com/MehAOwgLjK — shawn allen (@addshawn) March 19, 2025

Beyonce & Jay-Z Are Furious

Jay-Z, 55, and Beyonce, 43, are livid and are now weighing their options. A source close to the couple told Radar Online that they “will absolutely not stand for it” after the West “spoke about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.”

While the power couple refuses to engage in a public spat with West, insiders claim, “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter.”

Tina Knowles Delivers A Classy Clapback

However, Beyonce and Jay-Z aren’t the only ones disgusted. The Single Ladies singers’ mom, Tina Knowles, 71, also had her say in this heated situation. She didn’t name names but made her feelings known with a frosty Instagram post. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown,” she said.

She originally penned a more pointed caption, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

