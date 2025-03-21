As per recent reports, Kim Kardashian has brought her daughter North back from her visit to Kanye West after learning about his friends Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate coming over. It is not unknown that since Kim and Kanye parted ways, even though they moved on, they stayed amicable because of their four kids. But things are looking messy because of his surroundings.

After learning from the security guards that the Tate brothers were coming to Kanye West’s house, the Skims founder cut short North’s time with her father. She doesn’t want her kids to be around controversial people, including Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Scroll ahead to know more.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate both of them have been facing r*pe and human trafficking charges. In 2022, they were arrested for creating a criminal organization that dealt with s*xually exploiting women and trafficking in Romania. They have been pressed charges with more than one crime in the US and UK, although they had denied every allegation. However, after their travel ban was lifted, the brothers returned to America.

Kim Kardashian has been trying her best to protect her kids from Kanye West and his notorious surroundings. She doesn’t want anything to harm her kids. That is why last week, she took Ye to court to stop his music video featuring North, Sean Combs, and Christian ‘King’ Combs from the release. But, the Hollywood rapper took to his X (previously known as Twitter) and released the music video ‘Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine’ anyway. However, he later deleted it.

West shared a recent text interaction with Kim Kardashian and said that he would never speak to her again. Kardashian’s alleged response can be read, “I asked you at the time if I can trademark [North’s] name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

According to the source who told TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star trying everything in her power to protect her kids so much so that she even arranged an emergency mediation with a mediator and a judge. Although Ye never took part in it, the reality TV star talked about Ye’s surroundings, his antisemitic views, and the swastika T-shirts. Another insider told Page Six, “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”

For the unversed, after the divorce, Kim and Kanye had taken joint custody of their kids. But, following their recent clash, the entrepreneur is taking control of the situation and deciding her custody agreement with Ye. What are your thoughts about it?

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Taylor Swift Reigns Supreme As Billboard Crowns Her #1 Female Artist Of The 21st Century!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News