Kim Kardashian has officially reached her breaking point with Kanye West, and this time, there’s no coming back! The reality queen is livid after her ex-husband took to X to launch a vile, all-caps attack on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s youngest kids. According to new reports by Page Six, the SKIMS mogul is reportedly disgusted, shaken, and frankly, done playing the peacemaker.

All it took for me to unsubscribe to Kanye West was “slavery was a choice” and the anti-black rhetoric . I don’t trust any of you niggas who are just now deciding enough is enough because he called Jay Z & Beyonce kids r*tarded pic.twitter.com/MehAOwgLjK — shawn allen (@addshawn) March 19, 2025

Kanye West’s Shocking Attack On Jay Z & Beyonce’s Kids

West, in his true Ye fashion, unleashed a completely unprovoked tirade on Tuesday evening, questioning the mental capacity of Jay Z’s seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. But then deleting the post? Oh no, that wasn’t a sudden bout of remorse; it was pure damage control.

Hours later, he shamelessly reposted the same rant, making it abundantly clear that his real concern was the potential cancellation of his X account, not the reprehensible nature of his words. He wrote, “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

Children Are Off Limits But Not For Kanye West

Sources close to Kim Kardashian revealed that she is appalled beyond belief and horrified that Kanye would stoop so low, especially when children are involved. Feuds between adults are one thing, but dragging kids into the chaos is an unthinkable level of low, even for someone like Ye.

The Kardashians star, now 44, has finally thrown in the towel on trying to communicate rationally with her former husband. “Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider noted.

The Fight Over North’s Voice in Kanye’s Song

This latest outburst follows another explosive clash between the exes, this time over a song Ye shared on X. The track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, allegedly features their 10-year-old daughter, North West, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs.

Kanye, furious over Kim’s legal moves to prevent its release, posted what appeared to be a text exchange with his ex-wife in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m never speaking with you again,” he told the beauty mogul. According to the source, the reality star “has been texting Kanye up until this point but Kim thinks it’s best for now to only communicate through mediators.”

“Kim’s family is concerned for her because they feel like Kanye is a negative influence on their lives,” they added. The once-iconic couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Florence wedding in 2014, officially called it quits in November 2022 after years of turbulence. But while their marriage may be over, the drama? That, unfortunately, seems to be never-ending.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Loki Actor Jonathan Majors Announce His Marriage With Meagan Good Amid His Confession “To Strangle” His Ex-Girlfriend Surfaces Everywhere: “God Has A Plan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News