Kanye West appears to be plotting an escape to Europe as backlash in the US intensifies over his controversial remarks. The controversial rapper, now widely criticized for his Nazi-sympathizing rhetoric, seems eager to find a fresh start across the Atlantic after feeling stifled and unappreciated in his home country.

Kanye West and His Love For The Nazis

The Yeezy founder’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also distanced herself further, joining the growing ranks of those shutting him out. Kanye, who now goes by the moniker Ye, has faced relentless condemnation for his inflammatory online rants, which include disturbing praise for Hitler and threats against Jewish communities.

What has added more fuel to the fire is that Kanye has been seen pushing merchandise adorned with swastikas and teasing a Sunday Service project using the initials “SS,” an unsettling nod to Hitler’s paramilitary force.

kanye is a nazi i don’t understand his point what is the goal here? what’s he trying to prove? and yes, this is 100% real — it’s the only thing on his website absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/90qxqc8rHT — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) February 10, 2025

Kanye West Looking For A Fresh Start in Europe

Now, with the 47-year-old’s reputation under free fall, sources claim that Kanye is frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of respect in the US.

“Ye feels like his present and future are being limited in the U.S. in many ways. He’s looking for a way out to develop his businesses and his life,” a source told The Sun. “He’s targeting Europe because he sees it as a place where he can truly be himself and feel appreciated.”

According to the reports, the rapper is eyeing Italy as a potential new home, exploring citizenship options through his wife, Bianca Censori, who has connections there. At the same time, he’s also investigating business visas in countries like Latvia, Romania, and Slovakia.

They added, “He sees the EU as his next oasis of freedom and entrepreneurship. He feels welcomed there and wants to do everything in his power to relocate and run his projects from Europe. In the U.S., it seems like everyone is turning their back on him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Kim Kardashian Draws The Line

Meanwhile, the Skims founder has drawn her own line in the sand, especially when it concerns their children. The reality star took swift action after discovering that West had included their daughter, North, in a track featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs, a figure currently engulfed in sexual assault and trafficking allegations.

Kim, understandably outraged, demanded the song be pulled which eventually prompted an explosive exchange between the exes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In leaked text messages, West lashed out, vowing never to speak to Kardashian again. She, in turn, reminded him of their previous agreement: that she would hold the trademarks to their children’s names until they turn 18, ensuring their protection.

The mother of four told West, “I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

The rapper also didn’t back down, telling the Kardashians star to “amend it” or he’s going to go “to war.” He warned her that neither of them will “recover” from the public fallout, adding, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

Even after an emergency hearing delayed the song’s release, West went ahead and posted it anyway, intensifying the conflict. Kardashian, determined to shield her children, has reportedly taken legal steps to prevent them from being exposed to West’s increasingly erratic behavior.

A source noted, “She will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time. She has requested through a judge to not allow the kids to be around that type of behavior.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson vs. Carrie Underwood: The Secret Feud American Idol Doesn’t Want You To Know About!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News