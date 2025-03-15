Kanye West’s life seems to be spiraling into utter disarray, both in his home and personal affairs. According to Radar Online, the controversial rapper’s $35 million mansion, once a symbol of his success, now looks more like an abandoned junkyard, with trash scattered across the lawn and unwashed dishes piling up inside.

As if that weren’t enough, the toilets are allegedly even left unflushed. As his hygiene habits hit rock bottom, so does his marriage to Bianca Censori.

Kanye West’s Marriage On The Rocks?

Insiders whisper that the mess isn’t just physical; it’s symbolic of the chaos brewing in his personal life. The strain between West and Censori has reportedly worsened ever since he pushed her to wear a barely there outfit at the Grammys, a move that many saw as yet another instance of his controlling behavior.

Mental health concerns loom large over the 47-year-old rapper, especially in the wake of his disturbing social media rants, which included anti-Semitic remarks and unsettling comments about Hitler. And while his former wife, Kim Kardashian, once tried to curb his disorderly ways, even going as far as booking therapy sessions to address his lack of self-care, it seems old habits die hard.

Kanye West Living In Filth: A Household In Ruins

What about West’s lifestyle behind closed doors? Well! It is far from glamorous. An insider provided insight about the Yeezy founder’s hygiene routines to Radar Online, saying, “Kanye’s lack of self-care is no secret; he’s notorious for skipping showers and, more alarmingly, for living in utter chaos.” They added, “Poor Bianca has been trying to get him to clean up his act, but it truly feels like an uphill battle.”

Kim Kardashian, too, had fought this fight during their marriage. In a desperate bid to instill some sense of order, she even sent him to hypnotherapy, and for a brief moment, it seemed to work. “But after their divorce, he seemed to double down on his slovenly ways, what is that all about? It’s baffling how he can leave a trail of trash in his wake, with empty snack bags and take-out containers littered across the floors, just waiting for someone else to swoop in and clean up,” the source noted.

The insider said, “And let’s be real, while he might have a full-time cleaning staff when he’s at home, things get out of hand quickly when they’re not around. Bianca, sadly, doesn’t seem to lift a finger to remedy this messy situation; while she might encourage him to take better care of himself, he’s not one to take orders lightly.”

Gone are the days when the rapper was meticulous about his grooming. Now, those close to him say it’s painful to witness the level of neglect he’s sunk to.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Reason Quentin Tarantino’s Mom Let Him Watch Horror Films As A Kid: “I Was Eight, I Saw Everything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News