After coming out of two serious relationships, Lady Gaga has found love and her fairy tale ending once again with Michael Polansky. However, before saying yes to him, the Joker 2 actress was engaged twice to Taylor Kinney and Christine Carino. Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, recently released her seventh album, Mayhem, in March 2025. If you listen to the songs, it would be very clear that the tracks are a nod to her now fiancé Polansky.

For the unversed, Michael Polansky worked as a co-writer and executive producer, along with a muse for the pop star. Among all the songs, Blade of Grass is a track about finding a lover who can finally satisfy the songstress and become her ever after. It’s comprehensible that she was talking about Polansky and no one else. While we get into the details of their relationship, let’s look at her previous engagements and the rings she got from them. Scroll ahead.

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney

The A Star Is Born actress started dating Taylor Kinney in 2011. After being in a romantic relationship for four years, The Other Woman actor finally proposed to Gaga in 2015 on Valentine’s Day. He approached the singer-turned-actress with a heart-shaped ring.

Celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz created the ring and added their initials T (for Taylor) and S (for Stefani) on the bottom of the glittering band as customization. However, the tiny heart between the two initials made it look even better. Sharing the photo, Gaga captioned it, “My favorite part of my engagement ring. Taylor and Lorraine [Schwartz] designed ‘TS’ in white diamonds on the band. He always called me by my birth name. Since our very first date. I’m such a happy bride-to-be! I can’t stop smiling.”

While talking about the ring, Schwartz told InStyle at that time, “The stone is big and quite beautiful, and actually more expensive than some of the estimates I have read. It’s a challenge to get an excellent heart shape with perfections — the shoulders of the gem have to be totally symmetrical; Lady Gaga’s is all that.” However, after a year, in July 2016, the pair broke off their engagement.

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

Soon after parting ways with Taylor Kinney, the Joker 2 star found love in the CAA agent Christian Carino. They started dating in 2016. He was 20 years older than the songstress. However, as we all know, love has no age bound. The couple was very much in love, and it was quite visible. They got engaged within less than a year in 2017, but the singer kept it under wraps until October 2018.

It was hard to hide the stunning diamond accessory she got from Carino. It was as unique as Kinney’s. Rather than a rare solid-cut solitaire, Gaga’s ex-fiancé, Christian Carino, chose a colored diamond ring. He had popped the question with a pink sapphire center stone wrapped around with a series of floral diamonds in an oval shape.

Kathryn Money (VP of strategy and merchandising of Brilliant Earth) told Page Six, “The center gemstone in this gorgeously feminine ring appears to be either a pink diamond or pink sapphire.” She continued, “A natural pink diamond of this saturation and size would be very rare, easily costing over $1 million. If made with a premium-quality pink sapphire, this ring would cost upwards of $100,000, depending on the characteristics of the specific gemstone.” But before they could get married, the ex-couple called off their engagement in early 2019.

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

It seems Lady Gaga has finally found her forever in Michael Polansky. According to reports, they met through Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2019. Polansky is a businessman by profession. Although he has no connection to the entertainment world, he quite easily handles Gaga and her surroundings. After living together during the COVID-19 pandemic, he popped the question in 2024.

According to reports, Michael Polansky asked the important question with an oval-shaped diamond ring. The songstress wore it discreetly before flashing it proudly at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in September. Based on the experts’ opinions, the oval-cut rock looked like a 10-carat, but it can also be 20 and can cost between $500K and $2 million.

Talking about the ring, Mike Fried of Diamond Pro told Page Six, “Her ring from Michael Polansky centers on a massive diamond but is also far more classic and timeless. Her first two rings had color and character, but her engagement ring from Polansky is sophisticated and eternal. It speaks to the true bond and long-term commitment of the couple. It’s a choice that says, ‘We are going to stick together forever.’”

It’s not just about the ring. There’s a story behind their engagement event. In interviews related to Blade of Grass, Gaga spoke about the time when Polansky proposed to her by putting a blade of grass around her hand. He later gifted it in resin so that she could wear it until they planned for their wedding.

