Lady Gaga is diving headfirst back into her pop roots, and her fiance, Michael Polansky, is reportedly the force behind her this much-wanted revival.

The 41-year-old businessman has been the one nudging the singer to reignite her flamboyant, boundary-pushing persona, pushing her away from Hollywood’s glitz and back into the heart of the music industry.

A Push Back into Music and Fashion

Polansky, who has been by Gaga’s side since 2020, even has a writing credit on her 2024 single ‘Disease,’ but his influence extends beyond the studio as he’s also believed to be the mastermind behind her return to show-stopping, headline-grabbing fashion.

Remember the daring latex and lace ensemble Gaga flaunted in the ‘Abracadabra’ video? Polansky’s encouragement played a part in bringing that iconic, theatrical Gaga style back to life.

“Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” the 38-year-old pop icon admitted. “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'”

Lady Gaga’s Transformation: From Hollywood Glam to Pop Icon Once More

For years, Gaga had taken a more subdued approach to her image, especially during the Joanne era and her transition into Hollywood, most notably in ‘A Star Is Born.’

The singer suddenly ditched the extravagant outfits, replaced by denim, cowboy hats, and elegant red-carpet gowns, but something shifted on the Chromatica tour that prompted Polansky to see that signature fire in her performances and wanted to help keep the spark alive.

“On the ­Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her,” he said. “I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

‘Abracadabra’ and The Return of Outrageous Gaga

Fortunately, Gaga listened. The ‘Abracadabra’ video is a testament to her return to the avant-garde, featuring a striking red latex cape fastened with real nails, razor-sharp black gloves, and a spiked headpiece courtesy of Balenciaga.

In another scene, she channels her inner Marie Antoinette, draped in a dramatic lace cape repurposed from a wedding dress.

While many pop stars lean into conventional sex appeal, Gaga remains committed to artistic expression above all else. She proved as much at this year’s Grammys, where she rocked a gothic gown, towering stilettos, and an ultra-long black wig while accepting the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award with Bruno Mars for ‘Die With A Smile.’

This resurgence of the bold, unpredictable Gaga comes 15 years after she stunned the world in the infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV VMAs. Back then, she used fashion as a tool for activism, advocating for equality and self-expression but now, she’s reclaiming that energy, much to the delight of her fans.

Social media has erupted in celebration, with one fan on X declaring, ‘She’s back! That new Abracadabra song is amazing. Reminds me of old Gaga.” Another wrote, “This is how it was back in 2011 — she really came back for us.”

Lady Gaga is Working Harder Than Ever

Renowned choreographer Parris Goebel, who’s working on Gaga’s upcoming album, praised the singer’s dedication, revealing that she pushed herself harder than ever in rehearsals.

“It is cool that it reminds her fans of an era that was so iconic and groundbreaking for her. I think she looks the best she’s ever looked,” she said. “She looks evolved. She got really fit for the video. She danced her ass off. She trained so hard.”

