Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is already on shaky ground, and now new reports suggest that the controversial couple is heading for a divorce without a prenuptial agreement in place. According to TMZ, the duo has allegedly contacted divorce attorneys, raising the possibility of a messy financial battle, but an unexpected twist could leave Bianca owing money rather than receiving a payout.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Messy Divorce With Unexpected Circumstances

Under California law, assets and debts are divided equally, and sources claim Kanye has actually lost money since their wedding, meaning Bianca might not walk away with the fortune many assume.

“What makes it even more intriguing, we’re told Kanye has actually lost money since he married Bianca,” the outlet claimed. “In California, assets and debts are split equally, so on the surface, she could actually owe money.”

Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Conflicting Separation Reports

Despite the rumors, their representative Milo Yiannopoulos insists the couple is still together and planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles. However, conflicting reports suggest Bianca is preparing to file paperwork in the coming days and will receive $5 million in the divorce.

The speculation gained traction after Kanye posted, then deleted, a cryptic Instagram message referencing “coercion,” just days after making unsettling remarks about his control over Bianca.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Relationship: Defined By Control & Speculation

Concerns over the Yeezy founder and his Australian better half’s relationship deepened following their appearance at the Grammys on February 2. Bianca arrived nearly n*de in a see-through mesh dress while Kanye stood beside her in an all-black outfit. However, moments before their red carpet stunt, reports claim they were seen arguing.

Since their secret wedding in 2022, Bianca’s increasingly revealing fashion choices and public silence have fueled speculation about the true nature of their relationship, with some fans believing she may not be entirely happy.

The couple has spent most of their marriage living overseas in Tokyo, seemingly avoiding Kanye West’s legal troubles back in the US. But now, with rumors of a split looming, the lack of a prenup could turn their separation into yet another headline-grabbing controversy.

