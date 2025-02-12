Kanye West’s Yeezy website, which he promoted with a Super Bowl ad, has been taken offline just days after the controversial commercial aired.

The 47-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, sparked another major heat when he used his 30-second Super Bowl slot to direct viewers to the Yeezy website, where a t-shirt featuring a swastika was being sold.

NEW KANYE YEEZY #SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL 💀 “I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth so, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone”pic.twitter.com/3VvfYlnv1F — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 10, 2025

Kanye West’s SuperBowl Ad

In the ad, West appeared in a dentist’s office, joking about spending his commercial budget on new teeth before telling viewers to visit Yeezy.com.

The rapper said, “What’s up guys. I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Erm… uhm…. go to Yeezy.com.”

However, following the airing of the commercial, visitors to the site were met with an error message saying, “This store is unavailable,” and Shopify, the platform hosting Yeezy, confirmed that the website was deactivated due to a violation of their terms.

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform,” a statement shared with NBC News explained. “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”

So Kanye paid for a commercial at the Superbowl to send ppl to https://t.co/RMHOsUodQV just to sell this smfh pic.twitter.com/zAgtwu6ifs — Joey 🇩🇴 (@JoellOvalles) February 10, 2025

Kanye West’s Contradictory Statement on X

Before West’s shopping site was shut down, the only item available for purchase was a plain white t-shirt with a black swastika on it with a price tag of $20. The t-shirt had no product description, only the cryptic characters “HH-01.” As of now it’s unclear whether any were sold or shipped.

This baffling move came just days after West had publicly stated on X that he would never sell such a shirt. “I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it … I love my fans and supporters,” the father-of-four wrote.

#BREAKING: Kanye West is now free of Jews. Help Kanye spread his message, X Marxists limit his visibility. pic.twitter.com/TJ4mql6kVX — Online Shogun (@online_shogun) February 7, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned West for promoting hate through his ad, especially after his previous antisemitic rants.

“At the Super Bowl, hate took a front-row seat,” the ADL said. “Kanye West promoted an ad with a link to swastika t-shirts, broadcasting it to millions on live TV. Just days earlier, his dangerous rants on X praised Hitler, self-identified as a Nazi, and spread antisemitic vitriol. In 2022, ADL identified 30 incidents of harassment, assault, and vandalism linked to Kanye’s online outbursts. We refuse to let hate win. Bigotry has consequences.”

