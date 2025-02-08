Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood, once upon a time. They had tied the knot in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022. Since the separation, they have moved on in their lives and even though they belong to the same entertainment community, the ex-couple do not engage in each other’s lives. However, Ye and his now-wife Bianca Censori’s recent stunt at the Grammys 2025, irked the Kardashian star a lot.

Not only that, after the massive controversy, when West took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to address the situation, Kim was more disgusted. Now, a close source to the entrepreneur revealed how this fiasco made her feel.

An insider told Page Six that the SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian “is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama.” The source even mentioned that she found West’s all-caps rant on X “disturbing”, where he talked about having control and dominion over his wife Bianca’s decisions. In his note, he wrote that his relationship with Bianca is “no woke as[s] feminist s–t,” and that “she’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches.”

When the insider was asked whether Kim Kardashian has read all of Kanye West’s statements, the source shared, “Kim hasn’t read all the messages Kanye posted because it’s not worth her time and energy,” and that she “hasn’t reached out to Kanye at all.”

At the 67th Grammys Awards 2025, Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori walked on the red carpet wearing a black fur coat but while posing for the camera, she dropped them off sporting a see-through nude-toned minidress. But what created the controversy was that she had worn nothing underneath the dress. They were thrown out of the event but they weren’t done for the night. The couple appeared at the afterparty, where Bianca once again bared her body in a black sheer thong bodysuit.

After this chaos, many accused Kanye of making Bianca do things that she never wanted to. It brought back all of West’s past doings with his previous partners, proving he has a history of commanding over his girlfriends. Addressing the speculations, Ye wrote in his note, “Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke ass pawns.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole drama? Let us know.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Joe Alwyn’s Hollywood Mission: A Desperate Bid To Reconnect With Ex-Taylor Swift!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News