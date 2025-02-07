Kim Kardashian isn’t just co-parenting; she’s steering through an emotional minefield. In one episode of The Kardashians, she admitted that hearing her kids play Kanye West’s music left her “dying inside.” It wasn’t about the music itself. It was about the man behind it – the same man who had publicly attacked her for months.

Kim didn’t hold back during the show’s season three premiere. She confided in Kris Jenner, revealing how her ex’s behavior had taken a toll. “I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack,” she said. I felt like I just couldn’t breathe all day. You know when you’re just on the verge of tears… that’s how I felt all day.” The tension between her and Ye wasn’t just headline drama; it was deeply personal.

And it didn’t stop at their split. Kim opened up about the way Kanye continued to weaponize her past. “He has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies.” For years, she had tried to move past her infamous 2007 s*x tape. But Ye wouldn’t let it go. Despite everything, Kim believed his actions would have a bigger impact on their kids than her past ever could.

That’s where things got complicated. As much as she struggled with her ex, their four children adored him. “I get in the car, and every day, the kids want to blast dad’s music, and I’m like, ‘He’s the best!’ I put it on, and we’re singing along, and inside, I’m dying,” she admitted. Kim Kardashian refused to let her pain affect her kids’ love for their father. “I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever, and one day, when they can see for themselves, I’ll answer whatever they want me to.”

But that didn’t make it easier. The person who once vowed to protect her had become the one hurting her most. “And the one that was supposed to protect me—and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector—is the one that’s hurting me the most.”

This wasn’t the first time Ye had publicly targeted Kim. He went on a tirade, insisting their kids should attend his Donda Academy so they wouldn’t end up making “tapes.” The rapper even threw in a bizarre challenge: “Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.” His anger wasn’t just directed at Kim. Pete Davidson, her former boyfriend, became a target, too. In Eazy, a collab with The Game, Ye animated a disturbing fantasy — kidnapping, burying, and planting flowers over Pete’s cartoon head.

For Kim Kardashian, the chaos never really stopped. But she kept one thing clear: her kids came first, even when it hurt.

