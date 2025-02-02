Pete Davidson is boldly moving toward personal transformation after his summer rehab stint. One of his most significant steps was removing his tattoos, which cost him $200,000.

The 30-year-old comedian, who has been sober since September and gained 20 pounds, decided to erase the body art that covered much of his skin as part of a fresh start. According to a source, this change has been coming for a long time, with Davidson starting the removal process in 2020.

“Things are going well for him; everything is moving in the right direction, and he’s been receiving fantastic reviews for the movie,” the insider added, referencing Pete’s new film ‘Dog Man.’

Pete Davidson’s Painful Tattoo Removal

During an appearance on Today’s Friday, the comedian admitted that the tattoo removal process has been “pretty terrible.”

“So if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you want to get it,” he said while showing the faded body art on his arm. “It’s pretty gone.”

Davidson’s decision to overhaul his appearance came after getting sober, which led him to reassess his self-image. He said, “I got sober, saw myself in the mirror, and was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, ‘I got to change it up a little bit.”‘

Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Removal: A Career-Driven Decision

Previously, Pete explained in 2021 that his acting career drove his tattoo removal. He revealed that the ink made it harder to land roles, as he spent hours covering makeup for them.

“I honestly never thought that I would get the opportunity to act, and I love it a lot,” he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos because, for some reason, people in movies don’t have them that much.”

Pete also confessed that getting rid of body ink is more complicated and painful than putting it on the skin. “So now I’m burning them off, but burning them off is worse than getting them,” he told Seth.

“Because not only are they burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything, and the doctor’s in there with you,” he continued. “So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce it and make sure you want to keep it.”

