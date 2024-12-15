Pete Davidson is the man many aspire to be, having earned a reputation as a Hollywood ladies’ man. The American funnyman has been linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale. However, none of the relationships stood the test of time.

The 31-year-old recently opened up about his past relationships, expressing that he doesn’t want to be defined by his high-profile romances.

Pete Davidson Doesn’t Want To Be A “Loser”

During an interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old said that he doesn’t want to be known as “this f–king loser who just dates people.” Pete Davidson explained, “I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f—ing loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am.”

He further added, “But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after.” Davidson also shared, “It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things. What do you want to be? Who are you? I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle.”

Pete Davidson On His Celebrity Image

Davidson, who recently joined the fashion world as the creative director of the sock wear brand Doublesoul, shared that he feels his celebrity image has become oversaturated as his career has evolved.

“In ‘The Sopranos,’ there’s this line from Tony that’s like, ‘You ever feel like you got into something at the end? When the good times were over?’ That’s how I feel about show business and being a celebrity. It’s over,” he said. “When you’re first coming up, and getting all these offers, it’s hard to say no, because you’re hungry. I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I’m older and wiser, and I’m realizing that less is more.”

Davidson went on to compare himself to actors like Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio, noting that Bale does one movie every two or three years, but people still eagerly anticipate it. He also mentioned that DiCaprio’s films, which come out every four years, become huge events. He exclaimed that the key to their success is that people miss them, and he believes that’s important.

Pete Davidson Previously Claimed That His Dating Life Isn’t Interesting

The comedian shared his thoughts on his dating life last year during an appearance on Jon Berthnal’s Real Ones podcast, where he mentioned that he doesn’t find his dating history appealing, especially given the time he has spent in the industry.

“I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people,” he explained at the time.

The actor noted that he didn’t think his dating history was anything unusual, but acknowledged that it seemed very interesting to some people. He also mentioned that all of the people he had dated were individuals he met through work.

