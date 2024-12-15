Remember The Mask? That absolute riot of a movie where Jim Carrey transformed from an awkward bank clerk into a green-faced, cartoonishly chaotic tornado of hilarity? Undoubtedly, it was pure ‘90s gold, big teeth, zany antics, and a lot of ‘Ssssssmokin.’ And honestly, the 1994 cult classic didn’t just make us laugh; it launched Carrey into superstardom, raking in a jaw-dropping $351.5 million worldwide.

Fans have been dreaming of a sequel for years, and of course, who wouldn’t want more of Stanley Ipkiss and his mask-wielding shenanigans? The wait might be over because Jim Carrey recently spilled some tea about potentially revisiting his iconic role.

Is Jim Carrey Returning For The Mask Sequel?

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, comedy legend Jim Carrey revealed he’s open to slipping back into Stanley Ipkiss’s zany shoes—but only for the right reasons.

He said, “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change.”

It’s clear he’s holding out for a sequel that does justice to the green-faced chaos we all fell in love with. Now, that’s a comeback we’d love to see!

How Will It Affect Jim Carrey’s Legacy?

Following Jim Carrey’s recent comments, let’s talk about his legacy because revisiting The Mask isn’t just about donning that green face again. Carrey’s stance on a sequel screams, “Quality over cash,” and we love that for him. He’s made it clear: no story, no Stanley.

Moreover, considering the mess that was Son of the Mask (we’re still recovering), it’s refreshing. That 2005 sequel, sans Carrey, flopped harder than a cartoon anvil, proving that The Mask without its OG chaos king just doesn’t work. For Carrey, returning to the role would have to check all the boxes: clever writing, a meaningful story, and vibes that honor the OG magic. If done right, it could cement his legend even further. If not? Let’s pretend it never happened.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Does Megan Fox Plan To Co-Parent With Machine Gun Kelly Despite Feeling ‘Betrayed’ By Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News