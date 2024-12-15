The news of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s breakup came as quite a shock for fans across the world. Not because the couple’s relationship was infallible, but because a month ago they had revealed they were expecting their first child. The split made headlines and was the subject of chatter.

That wasn’t all, reports claimed that the separation came after Fox found some suspicious text messages on MGK’s phone. Amidst the rumors and allegations, the actress is pregnant and is not going to let it hamper things for the yet-to-be born baby. Here’s what a report claims about her plans.

Does Megan Fox Plan To Co-Parent With Machine Gun Kelly

According to Page Six, Fox is “still feeling betrayed” by the singer but she has “every intention” of co-parenting with him when the baby is born, regardless of their interpersonal equation. The 38-year-old is reportedly, “stronger than ever and in a really good place” despite all the drama.

As per rumors, the actress became suspicious of MGK’s activities and found some text messages with another woman on his phone. The report claims that the rapper whose real name is Colson Baker, has “reached out to” Fox because “he deeply loves her.” The source claimed that “there was no cheating” on the songwriter’s part, “but he understands he hurt her.”

They added that Machine Gun Kelly “wants nothing more” than to be a family with Fox and raise their child together. Other reports have alleged that Fox is done with the relationship for good and will not be giving MGK any more chances. She was trying to build her trust and faith in him after his previous behavior but this recent incident has thrown away all of that.

The Transformers star was excited for the two of them to build and raise their family together but he derailed the plans with what he did. The two were on their Thanksgiving trip in Vail, Colorado, when this happened. Meanwhile, Fox’s former husband Brian Austin Green is in her favor.

Brian Austin Green On Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly

The actress and the 51-year-old were married from 2010 to 2021 and have three kids together namely 11-year-old Noah, 9-year-old Bodhi, as well as 7-year-old Journey. According to Page Six, Green reached out to Fox when he found out about the incident and the separation. An insider alleged that he was very disappointed in MGK and felt that even though Fox is strong and independent, she deserves way better than what he did to her.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline

For the unversed, Fox and MGK first met in 2020 and started dating soon after. In January 2022, they announced their engagement. Two years of breakup reports later, in March 2024, the couple announced that they had called off their engagement. They two were still dating, just not engaged anymore. In November, they shared the news of the pregnancy.

