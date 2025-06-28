In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Nick questioned Cane’s intentions. Sharon and Phyllis received a painful reminder of their past trauma. Lily made quite a bold move with Damian, kissing him in front of Cane to show him they were more than just friends.

From warnings and confrontations to opportunities and promises, the avid audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 30, 2025

In the first episode of next week, Diane warns Kyle about Audra. On the other hand, Chance confides in Abby. How will she react? Will they put their awkward past as exes behind them? When Lily forces Amanda to come clean, what new intel will she be able to gather from the lawyer?

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Nick quizzes Damian about Cane. Will he share something new with him? Or is this going to another session of beating around the bush? Holden seizes a new opportunity. Is this about his deal with Cane, or is this about Claire? When Billy makes a promise to Sally, will he be able to keep it?

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Cane reconnects with someone from his past. Who could it be, and how will this reunion go? Devon and Amanda share quite a heated exchange. Is this about Lily, or is this about Cane being Aristotle Dumas? When Phyllis stumbles upon valuable intel, what will she do with it? Will she use it efficiently?

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Victoria receives unexpected news. Is this about Cole’s dwindling health? Is he going to die? Chelsea spots a con job. What will she do? After all, it’s not something foreign to her. The walls are closing in on Mariah. Will she confess whatever secret she has been keeping or will she let it ruin her?

Friday, July 4, 2025

The week’s final episode features Victor staying a step ahead of Cane. Is this going to get heated soon? When Nikki worries about the future of Chancellor Industries, is she worried that Cane might target it? Adam makes a surprise appearance at the party. How will his entry change things there?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Law & Order Nearly Got Canceled Because Of This Particular Reason, But These Two Characters Reportedly Saved The Long-Running Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News