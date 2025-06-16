The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor plotting against Kyle, Sally ensuring Billy is ready for whatever happens in the future, Chelsea asking for Nikki’s advice and striking a hard bargain with Victor. The drama is about to reach its climax very soon with the big reveal.

After all, this is the week that Aristotle Dumas will finally unveil himself after weeks of being the mysterious business figure the whole town kept talking about. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 16, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 16, 2025

The first episode of this new week features Victor revealing details about Dumas. Ever since the business figure issued an invitation to come and meet him at the château in France, people have been packing their bags and setting off to make use of this massive opportunity right at their feet.

Everyone has questions about who Dumas is and what he plans to do with the power he holds. Apart from Amanda, who is his legal representative, nobody really knows who Dumas is. But does Victor have a clue who he could potentially be? Is that why he is revealing some details? To whom?

What new plan does he have up his sleeve? After all, he is the Newman patriarch and he always plans 10 steps ahead. On the other hand, Chelsea makes a confession. She has been bugging Adam about not going ahead with the smear campaign and exposé against Billy despite Victor’s orders.

While Adam has delayed the job, he cannot do so for long. His father does not like waiting and Adam has always wanted to please his father Victor. Is Chelsea’s confession related to this? Or about something else? What does it mean for their forced relationship that is surviving because of Connor?

And lastly, Nate puts Holden on notice. Things have been tense in Winters with Lily being adamant about snooping about Dumas. On the other hand, Damian and Holden are going through a patch in their friendship after being fired by Dumas. To add to it, it’s no secret Holden has feelings for Audra.

And Nate knows that the two once had a past. He does not like that Holden is still not over Audra and is hoping to get another chance with her. He is also getting annoyed by Holden constantly bringing up Audra. Nate feels he is picking their relationship. Is that why he will openly confront him for it?

