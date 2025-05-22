The previous episode of General Hospital saw the much-awaited Nurses Ball performances begin. On the other hand, Kristina was left stunned when she found out that not only do Ric and Ava know the truth about the accident, but they also have proof against her that has been used as blackmail.

Meanwhile, Lulu watched Lois’s every move, desperate to confirm that Gio is actually Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. On the other hand, Anna executed her plan. And lastly, Josslyn had some words for Willow. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital on ABC.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 22, 2025

The episode on Thursday features the Nurses Ball continuing and secrets exploding. The biggest secret at the moment is the truth about Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, who was given up for adoption. Lulu knows about it now and even confronted Lois about how this will spill out soon.

She is itching to share this bombshell, and nobody can stop her. How will the truth get revealed? Elsewhere on General Hospital, Drew is confident. Despite all the attempts by Nina and Portia to expose the sleazy Drew, Willow is still with him and brainwashed into thinking he actually cares for her or the kids.

She is also preparing for the custody battle and the official divorce between her and Michael. Drew has a lot on his plate, and despite making so many enemies, he is confident. What new plan is up his sleeve? And will it even work? Meanwhile, Ned and Olivia issue a warning. But to whom?

Could it be Drew? It wouldn’t be a surprise since his antics are not liked or appreciated by anyone, except maybe Willow, whom he always manages to manipulate. Elsewhere, Curtis makes a decision. What could this be about? Is it about his daughter Trina, who happily walked the carpet with Kai?

Or is this about Drew blackmailing his wife, Portia? What choice will Curtis make, and how will this affect everyone around him? Up next, Carly meets Vaughn. How will this meet-up go? Will she find out that Josslyn has been secretly working with him and Brennan at the WSB for a while now?

Will Carly realize that Vaughn is her daughter’s handler at the agency? And that Brennan recruited him as the boss and chief of the WSB? Then there is Brook Lynn, who begs Dante to stop lashing out at Gio. The truth might just change things. And lastly, Nina blames Carly. Is this about the brawl? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out!

