The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed the who’s who of Port Charles arriving on the Nurses Ball red carpet. Amid the glitz and glamor, Lucy fielded a crisis while Anna got an idea. On the other hand, Portia got a surprising offer of friendship while Alexis received an unpleasant surprise.

The drama is so close to unraveling amidst the fun and frolic of the Nurses Ball. Which secrets will come to the surface during the event? Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 21, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features the Nurses Ball performances starting off. Lucy is excited for the annual night to be one nobody ever forgets, and it sure seems like it’ll be one. Kristina is left stunned when her mother Alexis tells her the truth about the situation she has been trying to hide for a long while.

Alexis tells Kristina she knows she tampered with the car to get revenge on Ava. She also shares how Ava and Ric know the truth and even have proof against Kristina. Additionally, they are blackmailing Alexis using the footage proof they have against Kristina. How will she react to this bombshell?

Up next on General Hospital, Lulu watches Lois’s every move. After snooping around alone and with Cody, she is convinced that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, who was given up for adoption. Now, the Ball is the perfect time for Lois to be caught unaware, and Lulu is watching her every move to confirm the massive truth.

Will she spot something major that stamps the truth she already knows? On the other hand, Anna executes her plan. What could this be about? When Josslyn has some choice words for Willow, how will this big confrontation go? Especially with the custody battle having recently begun.

Josslyn is sure to give Willow a reality check and call her out for her stupid decisions lately, including moving in with the kids into Drew’s house without Michael knowing about it. He might be in Germany, but Josslyn is sure to be there rooting for her brother to win this case while Carly represents him.

How messy will this get? Especially when the truth comes out about Drew being the one who kept Willow away from reaching out to Michael when she went to Germany. Lastly, Curtis warns Portia. Now that he knows Drew is blaming her, what advice does he have for his wife? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out!

