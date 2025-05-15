One of the storylines of General Hospital sees Emma and Josslyn fighting for the same assistant research position with Professor Dalton. They have been childhood rivals but were starting to soften towards one another. Now, Josslyn sabotaged Emma and submitted her project to claim the position.

She is more hurt because she told Josslyn why she needed that place so badly. What Emma doesn’t know is that Josslyn needed it just as much as part of her WSB mission. Here’s what Braedyn Bruner, who plays Emma, said about the storyline and how it might reignite the rivalry with Josslyn.

General Hospital: Will Josslyn’s Sabotage Of Emma Lead To Reignition Of Rivalry?

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress opened up about how Emma needed this position to figure out if Professor Dalton is conducting illegal testing on animals as part of his research. “For Emma, this is a mission for justice,” Braedyn expressed about the job’s importance.

She added, “I think the pursuit of justice is what motivates her day in and day out, because she just feels like she’s some kind of bystander.” She did accept that both Emma and Josslyn have their motivations for wanting that position and yet “Emma doesn’t know what Joss’s motivations are yet.”

Josslyn needs this position to provide critical aid to the WSB in their efforts to get their hands on Dalton. But Emma doesn’t know that which is why she is furious. “Emma is not someone who just lets things go” especially after she opened up to Josslyn about why this position was so important to her.

“We don’t see Emma being vulnerable very often, so this was a big deal,” Braedyn continued and added, “Especially with Joss being someone who was her frenemy. She felt comfortable enough to share all of that with her and she really felt like they bonded, and then it all gets taken away from her in an instant.” This has surely ruined whatever peace they recently found.

“Emma is someone who thinks 20 steps ahead in life and she was viewing this as her future,” the soap star mused and said, “She wants to save the world; she wants to save everything and everyone.” And Josslyn has now actively become a hindrance and obstacle in her mission to do the same.

“I think that kind of destroys her in a lot of ways,” the Y&R actress stated. But that doesn’t mean she will admit any defeat. “She does have limits and boundaries as to what she would do; there are definitely lines she wouldn’t cross, but there are things she would capitalize on” to attain that position.

