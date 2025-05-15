The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed Rachel celebrating her birthday with Brady and Kristen. Meanwhile, Xander asked Kayla for a favor while Gabi and Alex went on their date. And lastly, Philip asked Kevin about his work, wanting to get some info about the hospital’s working.

There’s a lot of drama on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera as things heat up. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 15, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock for the long-running daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 15, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Shawn and Steve attempting a break-in. After joining hands, the two planned their moves to steal the miracle drug that can save Bo’s life. Shawn and Steve break into Dr. Russell’s lab and search for the drug. But they aren’t the only ones on the task to look for it.

Philip recently recruited Kevin to get the drug, and he has the plus point of working for Dr. Russell. When Steve and Shawn reach the lab, has Kevin already taken the drug? Are they too late? What will be their next course of action? On the other hand, Marlena and Kayla commiserate together.

The two have their own troubles to focus on, but a shoulder to rely on can always help. Marlena is still searching for John, while Kayla is desperate to save her brother, Bo. Will the two get some much needed hope in each of their respective issues? Meanwhile, Stephanie considers Alex’s offer.

He read her steamy novel manuscript and told her how brilliant it was. Alex promised Stephanie this could be a bestseller and should be published. But she was reluctant at first. Is she considering the offer and willing to change her mind? Is Stephanie willing to take a leap due to her boyfriend’s belief?

Elsewhere, Xander expresses his feelings to Philip. As if their past was not enough, the forged letter secret has fractured whatever peace and bond they were forging while working together. Is Xander trying to fix things by sharing his thoughts? Will Xander forgive his brother or remain stubborn?

Xander’s wife, Sarah has also been asking him to let go of the feud and the issues between them. But will this work? Especially with Philip’s new plans that made him recruit Kevin to steal the drug from the hospital? And lastly, Tate and Sophia celebrate her birthday. How is this day going to go?

