Bridgerton isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix has handed the glossy Regency drama two more seasons, keeping the ball rolling through Seasons 5 and 6 (per Deadline). This renewal was unveiled during the streamer’s latest upfront presentation, where Lady Whistledown herself shared the news with her usual flair.

The upcoming chapters are expected to shine a spotlight on Eloise and Francesca. Francesca’s romantic arc has already begun in Season 3, while Eloise has been waiting in the wings since the series’ debut. The slow burn might finally ignite.

Dear readers, there is certainly much to celebrate, indeed… pic.twitter.com/LhkQmKLRAO — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2025

Season 4 Arrives in 2026 with Benedict in the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Season 4 is already lined up and will land in 2026. Skipping a year has become the norm for this lavish production, and the schedule remains steady. The new season centers on Benedict, the second Bridgerton son and resident artistic soul, who isn’t quite ready to follow his siblings down the aisle. But that changes during a masquerade hosted by Lady Violet, where he locks eyes with a mysterious woman dressed in silver. Their first meeting has already been teased in a newly released sneak peek, with the romantic tension cranked up from the start.

Season 4 adapts Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman, giving Benedict a storyline reminiscent of Cinderella. Sophie, the elusive lady from the ball, crosses paths with him under stormy circumstances. If the adaptation stays true to the book, expect a change of scenery as Benedict recovers from illness at his secluded retreat, charmingly named My Cottage. It’s a season that will partly step away from London society, though the ton (high-society) remains ever present, along with familiar faces from past seasons.

My, my… It seems as though someone has finally caught the attention of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 4 arrives 2026. pic.twitter.com/YDBLBSv5SC — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2025

Familiar Faces Return

Netflix hasn’t officially named its next leads, but all signs point to following the order of the books once again. That means Season 5 would focus on Eloise’s letter-fueled romance with Sir Phillip Crane, while Season 6 could explore Francesca’s second chance at love, even though the show swaps out Michael Stirling for Michaela for keeping things fresh. Both stories promise emotional weight, with departures from the ballroom to more intimate settings.

The Bridgerton family will remain central as the story expands. Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey are back as the Viscount and Viscountess, while the Polin duo, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, continue their own journey into married life and parenthood. Claudia Jessie and Hannah Dodd are set to return, ready for their turns in the spotlight.

NEWS: Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 — and Season 4 will premiere in 2026! pic.twitter.com/zPEdK54ZoE — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2025

Bridgerton exploded onto the scene in late 2020 and quickly cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most-watched franchises.

