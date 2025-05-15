General Hospital has seen its fair share of pairings, but one of its current ones is Carly and Brennan. She has been quite busy lately with Sonny having his open heart surgery, worrying about her son Michael, who is in Germany recovering from his burns, and the drama of Drew and Willow.

To add to it, her relationship with Brennan might not be safe when she finds out that he recruited her daughter, Josslyn, to become a WSB agent behind her back. Laura Wright, who plays Carly Spencer on the soap opera, recently spoke about the looming truth and its aftermath.

General Hospital: Laura Wright On Carly & Brennan’s Romance

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress opened up about how Carly is defensive about her romance with Brennan whenever someone is against their relationship. She said, “I think there’s something very different about Brennan to her,” and added, “He’s comfort, he’s safe, he’s solid.” His job might be dangerous, but she feels protected with him.

“She feels something she’s never felt before and that’s that someone really wants to be with her and it feels more like home,” Laura added and then continued, “That’s the security that I think she feels with this man, who is powerful and worldly. He can teach her things that I don’t think she knows.”

General Hospital: Will Carly Leave Brennan On Finding Out He Recruited Josslyn Into WSB?

“I think she sees that there could be a big life with this man who has been to so many places and done so many things and wants to take care of her. I don’t see Carly walking away, at all,” the soap star mused and cheekily added, “Until she finds out the truth,” referring to Josslyn’s hiring into WSB.

The actress pointed out that Carly had a lot of doubt and insecurity when she was young. But now that she has grown and become a very successful businesswoman and a mother, she doesn’t need anything from Brennan. “She doesn’t need him in order to survive,” Laura further pointed out.

“Brennan treats her with respect, which is a very big deal,” she divulged and mused that for Carly, it’s a different feeling. Which is why she is not so turned off by how secretive and dangerous his job is. “And he’s very honest about it, until he’s not,” Laura laughed. She also praised her co-star Chris McKenna, who plays the role of Jack Brennan on General Hospital.

