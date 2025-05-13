The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy presenting a mission to Jason. On the other hand, Maxie seeked Anna’s advice while Curtis was suspicious about his wife Portia’s sudden defense towards Drew. Up next, Emma received some bad news while Jordan updated Laura about Sidwell.

There’s plenty of exciting new scenes and storylines on the way as the arcs unfold. Here’s what the audience can truly expect from the May 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama that revolves around residents of the town of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 13, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Carly warning Lulu. It is no secret that Lulu is extremely nosy and she refuses to back down from snooping for answers when it comes to Brook Lynn and Dante’s past fling. After the fight between Lois and Dante, she has an inkling that Gio might be their son.

Lulu is desperate to confirm if this is true but when she confides in Carly, she gets a warning. Carly tells her to truly back off and mind her business instead of making such a big mistake. But Lulu is never known to listen to wise suggestions or advice. She is stubborn and desperate to find out.

On the other hand, Curtis confides in Jordan. Ever since Portia randomly began defending Drew, he has been very suspicious of her. He knows she is lying and something is wrong. When Curtis shares this with Jordan, she asks him to confide in someone else about this. Will it be Stella up next?

Meanwhile, Trina opens up to Portia. Could this be about Kai? Or is it about something else? When Sonny surprises Laura, how will she react? He tells her that he is close to selling his piers to Sidwell and accepting his deal. Is she going to dissuade him or hint at how Sidwell is bad news and trouble?

Or will she let him make his own call, despite the risks? And lastly, Josslyn makes a promise. Emma found out that the research assistant position she was vying for was taken. She was left quite shocked and heartbroken at the news because she had actually submitted a good data model for the same.

What she doesn’t know is that Josslyn submitted her data model as her own. After confiding in Gio, she went back to Professor Dalton’s office where she found Josslyn. Even though the latter lied about working there, will Emma figure out that it was Josslyn behind her not getting the position?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Is Saying Goodbye To The ‘Best TV Show Ever’ – A Political Drama You Can’t Afford To Miss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News