The previous week of General Hospital saw Rocco being hospitalized after the alcohol poisoning incident, Dante blaming Gio and Danny instead of his own son’s actions, Lois protecting Gio, thus making Lulu suspicious about his paternity, and Drew continuing to be a menace in Nina and Portia’s lives.

The drama has been escalating and is only set to bubble up more with big storylines reaching their climax. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama set around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 12, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tracy presenting a mission to Jason. What could this be about, and will he accept it? On the other hand, Maxie seeks Anna’s advice. Will she be able to provide her with some guidance and suggestions that will help her face the troubles plaguing her life now?

When Curtis is suspicious, will Portia confess? He is surprised to see her defend Drew despite being his biggest hater. Curtis is aware that Portia despises him, which is why he is immediately on alert after she actively defends his case. When he questions her about it, will she lie about it?

Or will she actually confess? Is this going to help or worsen her case with Drew already blackmailing her? Meanwhile, Emma gets bad news. Is this about the research assistant position she was hoping for? Has that been given to another? Could it be Josslyn who has taken over the position?

Is this going to make Emma more furious at her? Will this escalate their feud? Elsewhere, Jordan updates Laura. Now that she has been working with Sidwell, it has given him intel about his movements. Jordan tells Laura that Sidwell and Sonny had an elaborate chat about purchasing his piers.

How will she react to finding out? Will this clever warning wake Laura up to make a smart plan? Sonny is considering the offer, but Jason is not happy about it. Will he be able to convince Sonny not to take it up? Or will his efforts go in vain? Lastly, Carly wonders how important she is to Brennan.

What has made her consider this? Has she found out something that might threaten their romance? How will Carly react when she eventually finds out that Brennan recruited her daughter Josslyn into the WSB and has been sending her on missions, including her in dangerous dealings and briefs?

