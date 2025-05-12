The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope finally finding out about Liam being on the deathbed through Steffy. She was quite an emotional mess once the bombshell dropped and she refused to accept that Liam could be gone any day now, making the turmoil even bigger.

There’s a lot of drama on the radar as the episodes unfold and the Liam storyline reaches its peak. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama set in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 12, 2025

The first episode of the week features Bill and Liam facing the past, and each other, in a raw, emotional reckoning that could change everything. Now that Liam knows he is dying, he has a different way of looking at life. He is trying to fix relationships and ensure that he leaves a better place.

The last time Liam met his father Bill, they had a big argument which led to him collapsing. Steffy found him and quickly hospitalized him after which it was revealed he has an inoperable brain tumor. The secret has been kept under wraps, with only Steffy, Finn as well as his doctors knowing about it.

It was only recently that Hope found out about it. Bill still has no idea about the same. The last time they had a massive fallout with accusations flinging around. Bill even asked Liam to leave his home when he questioned his decision to free Luna. When Bill left, Liam had an attack and collapsed.

Now that the father and son are facing each other once again, how will their encounter go? Will Liam tell his father about his deteriorating health and looming death? Or will he continue to hide the biggest secret he has been harboring from most people? How will Bill react if he does find out about it

On the other hand, Luna is desperate to have a dad-daughter relationship with Finn now that she knows he’s her father. Steffy has warned her to stay away from Finn and their family, but she clearly doesn’t want to listen to it. She walks over to their house to meet Finn and ask him for a relationship.

Luna tells him that everyone knows what a brilliant and decent man he is and she knows that he will not turn his back on her knowing that she is his daughter. How will Finn react? Will he keep his promises to Steffy and Li?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen & Brady Exchange Barbs While Shawn & Steve Attempt A Break-In

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News