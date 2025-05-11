The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope finally finding out that she is dying because of an inoperable brain tumor. On the other hand, Luna remained stubborn about finding a way to have a relationship with her father Finn, now that the long-awaited truth about her paternity is finally out.

From emotional conversations and touching moments to desperate hopes and hurtful suggestions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 12, 2025

The first episode of the week features Bill and Liam facing the past, and each other, in a raw, emotional reckoning that could change everything. How will this tense conversation between the father and son go? Especially after he collapsed and was hospitalized by Steffy after their last cold argument?

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Remembering their shared past reminds Liam of Hope’s fierce conviction and her will to fight for what’s ahead. Will this give him the determination to keep fighting? Is he going to do whatever he can to beat the disease and find a miracle way to stay alive? On the other hand, Luna makes a surprise visit to Finn and Steffy. How will the two react to see her near their home?

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Liam cannot bear the pain of losing Hope and his daughters. How will he deal with this pain and the constant guilt of not being able to stay for his family? Meanwhile, Carter informs Brooke that he will not give up on Hope. When will he truly learn that he needs to stop begging her to come back?

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Up next, Finn and Taylor reassure Steffy that she did the right thing. But will this help her feel better? Hope clings to Liam, desperate to save his life. Is she going to be heartbroken by what’s coming? Elsewhere, Daphne does her best to sway Carter to her and away from Hope. Will she succeed?

Friday, May 16, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Liam attempting to convince Hope to repair her relationship with Carter. It doesn’t seem like she is interested at all. Even if she does listen to him, the relationship would be half-hearted at best, considering how she used and dumped Carter and is interested in Liam.

