The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy urging Liam to tell Hope about his prognosis. He has been adamant about not revealing the truth about his inoperable brain tumor to many people. Apart from his doctors and himself, only Steffy and Finn know about the truth, as of now.

But Steffy thinks Hope deserves to know the truth about his life being at risk. She told him that they share a strong past, were once married and even have a daughter together. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 6, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Liam and Steffy struggling with the reality of his condition. It has been no secret that both of them have been going through massive emotional turmoil ever since the truth was revealed. He is quite adamant about fighting this but knows only a miracle can save him.

Steffy has been having a tough time accepting the fact that he might not be around for long. They were once married and have a child together. Even though she is more than happy in her marriage with Finn now, she has a long history with Liam and is heartbroken about him potentially dying soon.

Liam is trying to make amends, fixing relationships knowing that he might not get a second chance. It has been hard for him to adjust to seeing life in such a way but he’s making those efforts. He doesn’t even know how much time he has left. Is there even going to be a miracle that saves his life?

All these questions have put Liam and Steffy in quite a tough spot. Finn has been there, supporting Steffy as the perfect husband and even trying to be a supportive friend for Liam. All three of them are hoping to find a way that saves his life. Liam even moved in to Steffy and Finn’s house so they could support him while he could also spend time with his and Steffy’s daughter.

The three of them are trying their level best but it’s not easy to navigate such a surprising turn of events. Hope was suspicious on finding out that Liam moved into Steffy and Finn’s house but he refused to tell her the truth and lied to her about plumbing issues in his own house. How long will he keep the truth hidden? From Hope, Bill, his siblings and all the others?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: 10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Acclaimed HBO Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News