Game of Thrones has become so iconic that it’s nearly impossible to picture it with any other actors than the ones we know and love. Emilia Clarke’s fiery Daenerys and Lena Headey’s cold-as-ice Cersei are ingrained in our minds, but the casting process was far from straightforward. Before the show became the global sensation we know, several Hollywood A-listers nearly joined the cast, some even auditioning for key roles that would eventually make history.

Imagine a world where Mahershala Ali almost played a Qarthian merchant or Sam Heughan wasn’t swinging a sword in Outlander but instead vying for a role in Westeros! While many could have fit in seamlessly, others missed their shot, leaving us to wonder, what could have been? Let’s look at these 10 actors who almost made it into the world of Game of Thrones.

1. Lily Allen as Yara Greyjoy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

Lily Allen, sister to Theon actor Alfie Allen, was offered the role of Yara Greyjoy. However, she politely declined once she found out that her character’s scenes involved riding horses and, wait for it, some awkward physical moments with her real-life brother. Talk about boundaries! Guess Westeros can keep its weird family dynamics to itself. Instead, Gemma Whelan swooped in and made Yara her fierce, horse-riding self.

2. Jennifer Ehle as Catelyn Stark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by agostinamakeup (@agostinamakeup)

Before Michelle Fairley donned the heavy mantle of Catelyn Stark, Jennifer Ehle was cast in the unaired Game of Thrones pilot. But fate, and motherhood, had other plans. Ehle, with a baby at home, pulled out of the project. “It was too soon emotionally,” she explained to The Daily Beast. Enter Fairley, whose stoic portrayal of Catelyn made us all feel like we could cry in the middle of a battlefield. Thanks, Jennifer, for knowing your limits!

3. Mahershala Ali as Xaro Xhoan Daxos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali)

Mahershala Ali, an Oscar-winning talent, once tried his hand at Game of Thrones but revealed that his audition for the role of Xaro Xhoan Daxos was nothing short of a disaster. While Ali’s career certainly didn’t suffer from the slip-up, it’s hard not to imagine how his cool, collected demeanor might have made the merchant from Qarth even more mysterious.

4. Sam Heughan as Renly Baratheon and Loras Tyrell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Outlander’s Sam Heughan was all but destined to join Game of Thrones, except it never happened. He auditioned for Renly Baratheon and Loras Tyrell but fell short despite seven separate attempts. But Heughan is chill about it. No Thrones role, no problem! He went on to conquer the Outlander universe, which may have been the best thing for his career. Sorry, Westeros!

5. Elizabeth Olsen as Daenerys Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@official__elizabetholsen)

Elizabeth Olsen’s audition for Daenerys Targaryen was a memorable (and awkward) experience she’ll never forget. The Avengers star went for every role she could get her hands on during the early days of Game of Thrones, including the Mother of Dragons herself. The catch? The showrunners hadn’t decided if Dany would have a British or American accent, so they had Elizabeth try both. Picture the chaos: Elizabeth delivering fiery speeches in two accents. It’s no wonder she calls it one of her most cringeworthy auditions. Would she have been the same Khaleesi? We’ll never know!

6. Sam Claflin as Jon Snow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin)

Imagine Sam Claflin, the lovable Finnick Odair, as Jon Snow! Claflin auditioned for the role of the brooding Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch but was ultimately passed over. And he’s totally cool with it, “I like getting into things as a viewer,” he said to Cinema Blend. Claflin found his niche as a hero in The Hunger Games, which, let’s be honest, probably suits him better than a direwolf companion and a questionable parentage.

7. Tamzin Merchant as Daenerys Targaryen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamzin (@tamzinmerchant)

Tamzin Merchant’s Daenerys Targaryen was all set to take the throne in the unaired Game of Thrones pilot. But in an epic what could have been, she was swapped out for Emilia Clarke before the show’s green light. Clarke’s fiery portrayal of the Mother of Dragons is now legendary, but imagine the alternative: Merchant’s Dany could have been just as fierce, though perhaps not as dragon-sized in her impact.

8. Dominic West as Mance Rayder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic West Fanpage 🇫🇮 (@dominicmylove)

Dominic West almost became the Wildling king Mance Rayder but turned down the role to prioritize his family. “I’m reluctant to be away from home for a long time,” he told The Huffington Post. The role of Mance ultimately went to Ciarán Hinds, but West’s decision to stay grounded, literally, might have saved him from the harsh, cold winds of the far north. Still, we wonder how he would have fared leading the Wildlings into battle against the Night King!

9. Tricia Helfer as Cersei Lannister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seriesoffical (@seriesoffical)

Tricia Helfer, known for her role as the powerful Cylon model in Battlestar Galactica, once auditioned for the role of the infamous Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Despite giving it her all, she didn’t land the coveted part. But imagine her icy glare and commanding presence in King’s Landing, Helfer’s take on Cersei could have been a game-changer. Instead, Lena Headey made Cersei her own with a ruthlessness that made us all fear the Lannisters. But hey, Tricia’s got a Galactica legacy that’s just as iconic!

10. Perdita Weeks as Roslin Tully

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perdita Weeks (@perdita_weeks_)

Perdita Weeks was initially cast as Roslin Tully but turned down the role for another project. However, when that project was delayed, she returned to Game of Thrones, only to find Alexandra Dowling had already snatched up the role. Talk about timing! But who knows, perhaps Roslin’s heartbreaking storyline was better suited to Dowling’s take, and Weeks’ talents were meant to shine elsewhere, just not in the halls of Riverrun!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: When Kit Harington & Richard Madden Had A Secret Offscreen Rivalry Over This Unexpected Goal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News