Netflix has been actively jumping on the adaptation wagon, be it their new attempts to adapt Scooby Doo into live-action or their remake of Pride and Prejudice. They dabbled with the adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Bridgerton, which were huge successes worldwide.

Now, they are focusing on adapting Little House on the Prairie, a classic that has been a part of many childhoods. The children’s novel series written by Laura Ingalls Wilder has been adapted more than once, but here’s what we know about Netflix’s series adaptation of the same.

Little House On The Prairie: Cast, Characters & Plot

Netflix has already cast the actors who will play the roles in the series. Alice Halsey has been cast as Laura Ingalls, the protagonist of the story. The character is described as observant and tender but also strong-willed and hot-tempered. As per Tudum, she is curious, optimistic, and fearless, like her father; resourceful, hardworking, and honest, like her mother.

She loves fiercely and unapologetically and cannot stand injustice. She is utterly devoted to her dog, Jack. Adults find Laura troublesome due to her questions, energy, and personality, but “she’s a bright light” who “absorbs every detail she sees around her” and collects them as stories she will one day share.

Luke Bracey has been cast as Charles Ingalls, Laura’s father, described as handsome, charming, and outgoing. He is a farmer, a trapper, a carpenter, and an artist. He is also an optimist and a wanderer, always searching for greener pastures. He’s also a poet, a musician, and a skilled storyteller.

Crosby Fitzgerald will play Caroline Ingalls, Laura’s mother. She has quite a playful and romantic side, but keeps her family on track with her patience, practicality, and a core of steel. She left her teaching career for her family but continues to yearn for independence. Skywalker Hughes will play Mary Ingalls, Laura’s older sister. She is obedient and a rule follower.

Quiet and studious, she is uncomfortable in the natural world but enjoys ribbons, poetry, and sewing. Laura and Mary are seen as oil and water, so different from one another. “Best friends and mortal enemies” in a package. Rebecca Sonnenshine is the series executive producer and showrunner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @littlehouseprairie

Touted as a “transformed adaptation” of the books, the series is part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West. “The stakes are high for a kid growing up in the 19th century, mixed in with small pleasures and petty sibling disputes are true feats of survival and bravery,” as per the official description shared by the streaming platform.

The show is expected to shed light on themes of hope and optimism while sharing a fresh take on the story with an emotional depth that might feel fulfilling to existing fans of the books and new fans of the classic.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Dan Feuerriegel On EJ’s Mystery Shooting & Love Triangle With Sisters Sami & Belle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News